Adam Scott (Ghosted) is set to return for the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies, reprising his role of Ed Mackenzie from Season 1.

He’ll join previously announced returning cast Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Reese Witherspoon as Ed’s wife Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright.

In Season 2, Ed is forced to confront major challenges in his marriage to Madeline.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty and will executive produce, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who will also direct all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.

Scott stars opposite Craig Robinson and executive produces Fox’s freshman comedy series Ghosted, which returns with new episodes on March 18. He’ll also be seen in Max Winkler’s feature Flower opposite Zoey Deutch and Kathryn Hahn, which the Orchard will release on March 16. Scott is repped by Rise Management, WME and Wendy Heller.