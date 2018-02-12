EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a fun project for Berlin: Bette Midler and Sharon Stone are teaming to co-star in the film version of Charles Busch’s Tony and Drama Desk Award nominated odd-couple Broadway comedy, The Tale Of The Allergist’s Wife. Andy Fickman, who directed Midler in 2012’s Parental Guidance, is helming. IMR will introduce the film to buyers at the EFM this week. CAA is repping U.S. and Canadian rights.

Midler, who’s coming off a Tony-winning turn as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s, Hello, Dolly!, will play Marjorie Taub in Allergist’s Wife. She’s an upper middle class, Upper West Sider in the midst of a volcanic later-life crisis. Her loving husband, acclaimed allergist to the homeless, Dr Ira Taub, tries in vain to help. But everything changes with the arrival of Marjorie’s fascinating and mysterious childhood friend, Lee (Stone). Lee has led the glamorous, globe-trotting life that Marjorie dreamed of. As Lee becomes the Taubs’ permanent houseguest, Marjorie’s depression magically lifts. But Lee has a secret agenda that leads to a wild and unexpected turn.

Robert Cort (Runaway Bride, Mr. Holland’s Opus) and Daryl Roth (Broadway’s The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Kinky Boots) will produce, with Jeffrey Melnick as executive producer.

The original Manhattan Theatre Club production opened in 2000, before transferring to Broadway and running for 777 performances. It was nominated for a Best Play Tony and an Outstanding New Play Drama Desk Award, among others.

Double Oscar nominee and Golden Globe, Emmy and Tony winner Midler recently took home the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for her Hello, Dolly! performance. She’s repped by CAA, David Steinberg Entertainment and Larry Shire. Oscar nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy winner Stone most recently appeared in the Oscar nominated comedy The Disaster Artist. She’s repped by CAA and Paul Nelson at Mosaic. Fickman is exec producer of CBS comedy series Kevin Can Wait which he also directs. He’s represented by WME and Daniel Rappaport at Management 360.