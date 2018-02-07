‘Berlin Station’: Jason Horwitch Set As New Showrunner Of Epix Series

With the German capital as its primary backdrop, a Season 3 production start is being penciled in for this year, with a premiere targeting late 2018. It is unclear yet who of the show’s cast is returning. It has included Richard Armitage, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser, Ashley Judd, Richard Jenkins and Rhys Ifans.

A prestige push by Epix from the get-go, Berlin Station, created by Olen Steinhauer, debuted in 2016. It is the first Epix scripted series to go to three seasons.

Horwitch, creator AMC’s Rubicon and NBC’s Medical Investigation, was a co-executive producer on the most recent season of Netflix’s House of Cards. He also served as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Luke Cage and was a writer on Southland. Horwitch is repped by WME, manager Dan Halsted and attorney Renee A. Farrell.