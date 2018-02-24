As the Berlin Film Festival draws to a close, prizes are rolling out across the vast array of sections and titles. The main Golden and Silver Bears will come this evening, but in the meantime the Panorama section and the independent juries have set their winners (see running lists below). Notable among Competition and Forum pics that are scoring with the indie juries are Thomas Stuber’s In The Aisles and Lola Arias’ Theatre of War, respectively.

In The Aisles is a love story set in a provincial German wholesale supermarket where the everyday is transformed into a world of magical realism. Toni Erdmann’s Sandra Huller co-stars. Music Box Films acquired for the U.S. during the fest.

Theatre Of War is a documentary that invites veterans from both sides of the Falklands War to look back. Together, the British and Argentinians face each other as former enemies, but also form an ensemble.

In Panorama, the Audience Award has gone to Russian filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov’s Profile while the section’s Styx from Wolfgang Fischer, picked up nods from the Ecumenical and Europa Cinemas boards.

Wanted and Night Watch director Bekmambetov’s thriller Profile takes places entirely within the computer screens of the lead characters through Skype, Facebook and other social media platforms. Based on In The Skin Of The Jihadist by French journalist Anna Erelle, it tells the story of a young female journalist who falls in love with an ISIS member after creating a fake Facebook profile as part of an investigation into the terror group’s online recruitment techniques. Endeavor Content is selling worldwide rights.

Winning in Panorama’s Documentary strand is The Silence Of Others, exec produced by brothers Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar. Directors Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar spent six years interviewing victims, relatives and human rights lawyers about their long-standing struggle to obtain admissions of guilt and the abolition of a 1977 amnesty law that prohibited the prosecution of the Franco regime’s perpetrators. The film describes how a movement that began in someone’s kitchen eventually succeeded in gaining sufficient awareness for suppressed injustice that an international trial was held and warrants issued. Cinephil has world sales.

See below for a running list of winners; the main competition will be reported separately later today

PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS

Fiction Film

Profile, dir: Timur Bekmambetov

U.S./UK/Cyprus/Russia

2nd place

Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer

Germany/Austria

3rd place

L’Animale, dir: Katharina Mueckstein

Austria



Documentary

The Silence Of Others, dirs: Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar

U.S./Spain



2nd place

Partisan, dirs: Lutz Pehnert, Matthias Ehlert, Adama Ulrich

Germany



3rd place

O Processo, dir: Maria Augusta Ramos

Brazil/Germany/Netherlands



ECUMENICAL JURY PRIZES

Competition

In The Aisles, dir: Thomas Stuber

Germany

Special Mention

July 22, dir: Erik Poppe

Norway

Panorama

Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer

Germany/Austria

Forum

Theatre Of War, dir: Lola Arias

Argentina/Spain

FIPRESCI JURY PRIZES

Competition

The Heiresses, dir: Marcelo Martinessi

Paraguay/Uruguay/Germany/Brazil/Norway/France

Panorama

River’s Edge, dir: Isao Yukisada

Japan

Forum

An Elephant Sitting Still, dir: Hu Bo

China

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM PRIZE

Central Airport THF, dir: Karim Aïnouz

Germany/France/Brazil

Special Mention

Eldorado, dir: Markus Imhoof

Switzerland/Germany

GUILD FILM PRIZE

Competition

In the Aisles, dir: Thomas Stuber

Germany

CICAE ART CINEMA AWARD

Panorama

Hard Paint, dirs: Marcio Reolon and Filipe Matzembacher

Brazil

Forum

Theatre Of War, dir: Lola Arias

Argentina/Spain

LABEL EUROPA CINEMAS

Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer

Germany/Austria



GENERATION 14PLUS

Crystal Bear for Best Film

Fortuna, dir: Germinal Roaux

Switzerland/Belgium

Special Mention

Retablo, dir: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L

Peru/Germany/Norway

Crystal Bear for Best Short Film

Kiem Holijanda, dir: Sarah Veltmeyer

Netherlands

Special Mention

Je Fais Où Tu Me Dis, dir: Marie de Maricourt

Switzerland

Grand Prix for Best Film

Fortuna, dir: Germinal Roaux

Switzerland/Belgium

Special Mention

Dressage, dir: Pooya Badkoobeh

Iran

Special Prize for Best Short Film

Juck, dirs: Olivia Kastebring, Julia Gumpert, Ulrika Bandeira

Sweden

Special Mention

Na Zdrowie!, dir: Paulina Ziolkowska

Poland

Compass-Perspektive-Award for Best Film in Perspektive Deutsches Kino

Uberall Wo Wir Sind, dir: Veronika Kaserer

Germany

Prize of the International Short Film Jury

Burkina Brandenburg Komplex, dir: Ulu Braun

Germany