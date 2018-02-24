Refresh for latest…: The 68th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close tonight with winners of the Golden and Silver Bears to be unveiled as the awards ceremony kicks off at the Berlinale Palast in the German capital. The festival ran over 10 days of wintry weather and began with Wes Anderson’s opening night film, in competition, Isle Of Dogs from Fox Searchlight. Bill Murray is in the house tonight, meaning a prize could be afoot.

Other titles that have generated buzz include The Heiresses by Marcelo Martinessi, Thomas Stuber’s In The Aisles and Erik Poppe’s U – July 22. The latter is sadly a timely title that is set on the day of the 2011 Norway attacks which left 77 dead in Oslo and at a summer camp on the island of Utoya.

Berlin last year jump-started the careers of two pics that are up for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar next month: Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body And Soul and Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman. So don’t be surprised to see tonight’s winners being talked about next year at this time.

This year’s main jury is headed by German filmmaker Tom Tykwer. Follow along below for the winners as they are announced (and for previously announced winners, see here).

Golden Bear for Best Film

Touch Me Not, dir: Adina Pintilie

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Twarz, dir: Malgorzata Szumowska

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize

The Heiresses, dir: Marcelo Martinessi

Silver Bear for Best Director

Wes Anderson, Isle Of Dogs

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Ana Brun, The Heiresses

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Anthony Bajon, La Prière

Silver Bear Best Screenplay

Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios, Museo

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Elena Okopnaya

Costume and Production Design, Dovlatov

Glashutte Original Documentary

Waldheims Walzer, dir: Ruth Beckmann

Glashutte Original Documentary, Special Mention

Ex Pajé, dir: Luiz Bolognesi

Best First Feature

Touch Me Not, dir: Adina Pintile

Best First Feature, Special Mention

An Elephant Standing Still, dir: Bo Hu

Golden Bear Best Short Film

The Men Behind The Wall, dir: Ines Moldavsky

Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film

Imfura, dir: Samuel Ishimwe

Audi Short Film Award

Solar Walk, dir: Reka Bucsi