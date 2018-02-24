Refresh for latest…: The 68th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close tonight with winners of the Golden and Silver Bears to be unveiled as the awards ceremony kicks off at the Berlinale Palast in the German capital. The festival ran over 10 days of wintry weather and began with Wes Anderson’s opening night film, in competition, Isle Of Dogs from Fox Searchlight. Bill Murray is in the house tonight, meaning a prize could be afoot.
Other titles that have generated buzz include The Heiresses by Marcelo Martinessi, Thomas Stuber’s In The Aisles and Erik Poppe’s U – July 22. The latter is sadly a timely title that is set on the day of the 2011 Norway attacks which left 77 dead in Oslo and at a summer camp on the island of Utoya.
Berlin last year jump-started the careers of two pics that are up for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar next month: Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body And Soul and Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman. So don’t be surprised to see tonight’s winners being talked about next year at this time.
This year’s main jury is headed by German filmmaker Tom Tykwer. Follow along below for the winners as they are announced (and for previously announced winners, see here).
Golden Bear for Best Film
Touch Me Not, dir: Adina Pintilie
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Twarz, dir: Malgorzata Szumowska
Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize
The Heiresses, dir: Marcelo Martinessi
Silver Bear for Best Director
Wes Anderson, Isle Of Dogs
Silver Bear for Best Actress
Ana Brun, The Heiresses
Silver Bear for Best Actor
Anthony Bajon, La Prière
Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios, Museo
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Elena Okopnaya
Costume and Production Design, Dovlatov
Glashutte Original Documentary
Waldheims Walzer, dir: Ruth Beckmann
Glashutte Original Documentary, Special Mention
Ex Pajé, dir: Luiz Bolognesi
Best First Feature
Touch Me Not, dir: Adina Pintile
Best First Feature, Special Mention
An Elephant Standing Still, dir: Bo Hu
Golden Bear Best Short Film
The Men Behind The Wall, dir: Ines Moldavsky
Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film
Imfura, dir: Samuel Ishimwe
Audi Short Film Award
Solar Walk, dir: Reka Bucsi