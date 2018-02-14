EXCLUSIVE: Munich-based The Amazing Film Company and Los Angeles-based indie Enderby Entertainment are teaming to co-produce English-language thriller Beneath. The 10-episode series was developed by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale with writer Will Pascoe (Shut Eye, Orphan Black) and is understood to be a meeting of The X Files and Lost — set in Antarctica. Production is slated to start this winter. The Amazing Film Company will co-finance with Enderby.

Beneath will be executive produced by Thomas Peter Friedl and Babylon Berlin producer Uwe Schott for The Amazing Film Company, and by Dugdale, Pascoe and Daniel Petrie Jr on behalf of Enderby.

The full storyline is being kept under wraps, although Dugdale opines, “What do we really know about what’s going on in Antarctica, the world’s most extreme — and potentially most important — continent?… With geopolitical upheaval and signs of pronounced global warming becoming clearer, we are taking the audience into a world they’ve never quite seen or known before, which will be a real adventure for all of us. We’re about to encounter what lies beneath.”

Adds Friedl, “We know more about Mars than we do about Antarctica. But we do know that, for more than 100 years, various superpower countries have sent top-secret expeditions to the eternal ice. For us, this is the perfect setting for mind-blowing international conspiracy thriller series.”

This is a reteam for Enderby and The Amazing Film Company who are in post-production on the Intrigo anthology of films, directed by Daniel Alfredson (The Girl Who Played with Fire, The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest) and based on the thriller novels by Swedish author Hakan Nesser.

Enderby also recently wrapped Robert Port’s WWII thriller Peace, starring Alexander Ludwig and Sam Keeley. The Amazing Film Company is part of X-Filme Creative Pool and has A Year In the Merde, based on Stephen Clark’s worldwide bestselling novel, coming up as well as German comedy Rate Your Date and Fear Of Flying, based on Erica Jong’s novel.