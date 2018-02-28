Harvey Weinstein’s problems are set to be shared around the world after BBC Worldwide signed up to shop BBC/PBS co-pro Weinstein: The Inside Story in the UK to global broadcasters.

The distributor is kicking off international sales for the one-off documentary, which is set to air on BBC One on March 1 at 9pm before airing on the U.S. public broadcaster, as part of its Frontline strand, later this spring. The commercial arm of the BBC has an output deal with the broadcaster’s in-house production division to sell a number of its hard-hitting Panorama docs around the world.

The film, which is produced by Leo Telling and Jane McMullen and exec produced by Karen Wightman, tells the “dark” story of threats bullying and allegations of sexual assault by the disgraced movie mogul. As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the 90th Academy Awards, Panorama investigates Weinstein’s spectacular fall from grace and the extraordinary efforts he made to silence his accusers.

It comes after the New Yorker published an article, written by Ronan Farrow, last year that alleged that the Hollywood produced employed Black Cube, which is run mostly by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies, and corporate-intelligence company Kroll to collect information about the women who accused him of sexual misconduct and reporters who were investigating his past.

The one-hour special examines the complex web of lawyers, journalists and private detectives deployed to keep Weinstein’s secrets hidden. Weinstein: The Inside Story in the UK features interviews with a number of women who have accused the Miramax founder of sexually assaulting them as well as Farrow.

It is the second Weinstein doc commissioned by the BBC; in December it ordered Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox to make a 90-minute doc that aims to lift the veil on Weinstein after more than 80 women accused him of various inappropriate behavior ranging from rape to sexual assault through to intimidation, bullying and strange showering habits. The film, which has the working title Weinstein, will air on BBC Two later this year and will be distributed internationally by Drive.

It comes after Channel 4’s documentary Working with Weinstein, which provided a number of revelations of physical and sexual assault by Weinstein, aired earlier this month. The doc, which was produced by Tigerlily Films, alleged that Weinstein physically assaulted My Week With Marilyn producer David Parfitt and featured interviews with former Miramax and Weinstein Company executives including Zelda Perkins, Laura Madden and Gaia Elkington. It was watched by just under 1M people in a 10pm slot on Tuesday night.