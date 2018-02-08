BBC Worldwide has revealed its most popular shows around the world with local versions of Strictly Come Dancing, known as Dancing with the Stars in the U.S. and UK series such as Planet II and Sherlock topping the list.

International versions of celebrity ballroom dancing format was the UK distributor’s biggest show in the U.S., where it airs on ABC, France (TF1), Italy (Rai), Sweden (TV4), Poland (Polsat) and Norway (TV2). In Holland, a local remake of The Great British Bake Off (Heel Holland Bakt) was top, while TVNZ’s local wildlife adaptation Coast was BBCW’s highest-rated.

The revelations come as the company prepares for BBC Worldwide Showcase 2018, its annual programming event in Liverpool between February 18 and 21. This year, the firm is expecting over 100 international buyers with its largest ever delegation of digital clients including Google, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Facebook-Oculus and Amazon expected. It will be launching a raft of new shows such as Dynasty and Serengeti and will host talent including Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Idris Elba (Luther), Charlotte Riley (Press), Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge), Nicola Walker (The Split) and Karl Pilkington (Sick of It).

Paul Dempsey, President, Global Markets, BBC Worldwide, said: “The sheer quality of great British shows like Planet Earth II, Sherlock and Dancing with the Stars makes them audience favourites around the world. At the same time we are also seeing a definite trend towards escapist entertainment as viewers look to take refuge from a complex world.”

BBC Worldwide’s Top Shows Around The World:

U.S.: Sherlock

France: Planet Earth II

Germany: Planet Earth II

Italy: Doctor Foster

Spain: Rick Stein’s Mediterranean Escapes

Sweden: DCI Banks

Russia: Sherlock

Canada: Diana, 7 Days

Poland: Wild New Zealand

Norway: Father Brown

Holland: Planet Earth II

South Africa: Top Gear

Singapore: The Story of China

Australia: Death in Paradise

New Zealand: Blue Planet II