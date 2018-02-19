BBC Studios has scored another tranche of non-BBC commissions, this time securing three non-scripted projects with Viacom’s UK broadcaster Channel 5. It follows its first non-BBC commission, a major wildlife documentary series, The Red List, for U.S. cable network Discovery.

The independent production division is making Chocolate Dreams: Inside Hotel Chocolat, entertainment series Top of the Box and a three-part documentary about the Bermuda Triangle for the broadcaster. This comes as the BBC is in the middle of BBC Showcase, its annual programming fest in Liverpool where 700 international buyers come to acquire BBC-distributed series.

The Hotel Chocolat doc goes behind the scenes at Britain’s biggest independent chocolate company, while the Bermuda triangle series follows a team of presenters on a mission to explore some of the extraordinary theories, from the paranormal to the plausible, which have made this half million square mile stretch of water famous and notorious. Finally, Top of the Box is an archive entertainment series that celebrates the best television programmes across four iconic years.

Mark Linsey, Director, BBC Studios said, “To be announcing these three exciting new commissions today for Channel 5 is such a thrill for BBC Studios and I sincerely hope it marks the start of a long and fruitful relationship between us. We’ve loved developing these shows with Channel 5 and I can’t wait to see them on air.”

Adrian Padmore, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 added, “We’re extremely pleased to be working with BBC Studios on such an exciting range of commissions. These fascinating series will certainly add to the wonderful mix of programmes already in the pipeline this year.”