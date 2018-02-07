Robot-fighting series BattleBots is making a comeback on Discovery and Science channels.

“BattleBots is the perfect union between cutting-edge science and entertainment,” said Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel. “Having heard the call from robot fans clamoring for more action, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic series.”

BattleBots originally aired on Comedy Central in 2000-02, then was revived on ABC for two seasons in 2015-16. Science Channel aired encores of the two ABC seasons this past summer, and now new episodes will premiere this spring on both Discovery Channel and Science Channel.The reimagined take on the killer-robot combat sport hails from Whalerock Industries and the creators of the original BattleBots franchise, Ed Roski and Greg Munson.

BattleBots features the biggest, baddest, strongest and fastest next-generation robots from all over the world as they duke it out for supremacy in the rapidly exploding world of Robot Combat Sports. The series highlights the design and build of each robot, bot builder backstories and their pursuit of the BattleBots championship. Homemade robots built on myriad platforms and featuring a huge variety of deadly weapons go head-to-head, all captured by state-of-the-art onboard technology and cameras to enhance viewing and provide combat analytics.

Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell will executive produce for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.