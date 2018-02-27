French superindie Banijay Group, which owns Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim-Murray, has acquired British factual producer 7Wonder.

The deal is one of the biggest acquisitions by the group, which is run by former Endemol chief Stéphane Courbit, in a number of years and is its first non-scripted deal following a raft of scripted moves last year.

7Wonder, which was previously backed by Australian broadcaster Seven Network, produces series such as the UK adaptation of cooking format My Kitchen Rules for Channel 4 and BBC Two’s Back to the Land with Kate Humble (pictured). It expects to announce a number of new commissions in the coming months as its latest shows such as with Channel 4 entertainment format Seven Year Switch launches in March followed by BBC Two documentary special Heart Transplant (w/t).

The company was founded by Alexandra Fraser, Liza Abbott, and Simon Ellse in 2014. Banijay Rights will distribute 7Wonder shows following the deal.

Peter Langenberg, COO Banijay Group said, “We are thrilled that 7Wonder are to become the first non-scripted acquisition for Banijay UK. Alex and the 7Wonder team have an excellent track record of creating and executing successful returnable formats and authentic factual programming; they will be the perfect complement to our existing non-scripted labels RDF and IWC, and we could not have hoped to have found a better addition to the Banijay family.”

7 Wonder’s Fraser added, “We are absolutely delighted to be joining Banijay. With RDF and IWC, Banijay already enjoys a strong reputation for delivering high quality factual programming in the UK which we hope to build on, but we’re tremendously excited, too, by the international opportunities that will now open up to us.”