Parenthood alum Joy Bryant is joining the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Ballers in a recurring role.

Bryant will play a successful public defender who is a single mom to a hotshot rising football star in high school.

Created by Stephen Levinson (Boardwalk Empire), Dwayne Johnson-starring Ballers looks at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players. Johnson plays ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami. Cast also includes Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill.

Bryant, known for her role as Jasmine on all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood, most recently appeared as a series regular on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. Her film credits include Screen Gems’ About Last Night opposite Kevin Hart and Regina Hall. Bryant is repped by by ICM Partners, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Shreck Rose Adams.