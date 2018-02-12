Girls Trip star Regina Hall and Paul Scheer (The Disaster Artist) have been cast opposite Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells in Showtime’s half-hour Wall Street comedy pilot Ball Street. Also joining the cast are Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick), and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), and former Happy Endings and Marry Me star Casey Wilson in a guest role.

Ball Street, which hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, Black List writer Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher), takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday – one of the worst stock market crashes in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who or what caused it. Ball Street is the story of how a bunch of fearless underdogs took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street. Among the intrepid traders who make up the group led by Cheadle’s character are Dawn (Hall), the no-nonsense head of trading and the only woman on the team, along with Keith (Scheer) and Ronnie (Cordero). Braunohler appears as Ty Daverman, a vice president at Morgan Stanley.

Wilson guest stars as Tiff, Blair’s (Rannells) girlfriend who appreciates the finer things in life that Blair’s new job may not provide. Reuniting with Happy Endings and Marry Me producers Caspe and Cahan, Wilson will recur if the show goes to series.

Production is scheduled to begin next week in Los Angeles. Ball Street is co-produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures TV Studios. Rogen and Goldberg direct and executive produce. Caspe and Cahan also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

In addition to her starring role in box office blockbuster Girls Trip, Hall’s credits include The Best Man and Think Like a Man. Scheer co-created and starred in Human Giant and has recurred on Veep, Fresh Off the Boat, Wet Hot American Summer and Children’s Hospital, among others. In addition to his stand-up work, Braunohler’s credits include Bunk, Lady Dynamite, Deadbeat and Horrible People. Cordero has recurred on House of Lies with Cheadle, along with Grace & Frankie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Good Place. Wilson’s TV credits include Happy Endings, Marry Me, The Hotwives and One Mississippi, with film roles including Gone Girl and Julie & Julia.

Hall is repped by ICM Partners and Principato-Young Entertainment. Scheer is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose Dappello. Braunchler is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Avalon Management. Cordero is repped by Global Artists Agency, Principato-Young Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Wilson is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham.