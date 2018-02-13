EXCLUSIVE: Entourage and Lost star Bai Ling is back and set to star in Chinese murder mystery The Fatal Contract – her first Chinese feature since she was banned from the country for openly criticizing government officials.

Ling, who has also starred in The Crow, Oliver Stone’s Nixon and Spike Lee’s She Hates Me, is teaming up with director Tan Bing, who recently directed China Salesman, which starred Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal for the thriller.

The film begins with the discovery of a talented painter’s dead, mangled body found in a bathtub. Captivated by the mystery behind the murder and desire to solve the crime, a local bartender, played by Ling, and young policeman find themselves in the middle of the investigation with a raft of mysteries, new scandals and secrets coming out.

Also starring in the film are Xuan Miao (China Salesman), Tao Hong (Death Dowry) and Zhao Yan Guo Zhang (The Emperor and The Assassin). It is produced by Jiang Xiao Yu in association with Shandong Cienyuan Culture Media Company.

Tricoast Worldwide, the firm responsible for selling China Salesman as well as Tom Sizemore’s Better Criminal and Jon Lovitz’s Almost Sharkproof, is taking it to Berlin and will launch it at EFM.

It is Ling’s first Chinese role in many years and follows a military documentary, produced for state channel CCTV, that she starred in in 2016. After the doc, which commemorated the Long March, Bing wrote on social media site Weibo: “I am deeply sorry for all those things in my past that friends on the internet have brought up. From now on I want all of you to see a brand new Bai Ling, a Bai Ling who is full of positive energy, a Chinese Bai Ling.”