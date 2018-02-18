UPDATED with complete list of winners, more details: Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri walked away with the Best Film prize and a leading five wins overall at the BAFTA Awards tonight at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
The EE British Academy Film Awards were a Searchlight affair, with Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water taking three awards including Best Director for del Toro. The strong showing makes both films strong candidates for the top prizes at the Oscars just two Sundays from now.
Also cementing frontrunner status in the Actor and Actress races: Darkest Hour‘s Gary Oldman and Three Billboards‘ Frances McDormand, who have been leading the way all awards season. Both of those pics had nine noms each heading into the night, but it was Three Billboards that pulled away with wins for Sam Rockwell in Supporting, Martin McDonagh for Original Screenplay, and for Outstanding British Film.
Allison Janney (I, Tonya) won the Supporting Actress prize, and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya won the Rising Star Award.
It was particularly heavy year for British film as Three Billboards was co-financed by the UK’s Film4 and with Darkest Hour and Paddington 2 scored noms, Dunkirk, an Oscar Best Picture nominee, did not qualify in the Outstanding British Film category though it was directed by Christopher Nolan featured a largely Brit cast. It won once tonight, for Sound.
We followed the action so check out the live blog below the winners list to see how it went down (all photos courtesy REX/Shutterstock):
BEST FILM
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
DIRECTOR
GUILLERMO DEL TORO
The Shape of Water
LEADING ACTRESS
FRANCES McDORMAND
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
LEADING ACTOR
GARY OLDMAN
Darkest Hour
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Roger Deakins
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Martin McDonagh
SOUND
DUNKIRK
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ALLISON JANNEY
I, Tonya
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
I AM NOT A WITCH
Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
SUPPORTING ACTOR
SAM ROCKWELL
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
James Ivory
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
THE HANDMAIDEN
Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
BRITISH SHORT FILM
COWBOY DAVE
Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortense
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
POLES APART
Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
DOCUMENTARY
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO
Raoul Peck
EDITING
BABY DRIVER
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
ANIMATED FILM
COCO
Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
COSTUME DESIGN
PHANTOM THREAD
Mark Bridges
MAKE UP & HAIR
DARKEST HOUR
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
ORIGINAL MUSIC
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat
EE RISING STAR AWARD
(Voted for by the public)
DANIEL KALUUYA
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA
Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School
Scott: “It’s been 40 years in this business and this the first time they’ve ever given me anything so I’m not going to go quietly” as he launches into his speech
My Luberon neighbor Ridley Scott…
Ridley comes up to stage to a standing ovation. Prince William gives him his BAFTA and a pat on the shoulder.
And now it’s a montage of Ridley’s work. Versatile doesn’t cover it. The Duellists, Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, The Counselor, etc. etc. etc.
Three Billboards getting both Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Film is well and truly deserved, but a bit surprising. There’s a homefield advantage in it being a Film4 movie
Branagh: “In his films, he pulls of the feat of inviting audiences to seriously contemplate ideas but also, to borrow his words, scare the shit out of him. And yes, the compilation we’re about to see does include John Hurt’s chest.”
The final award is the British Academy’s highest honor, The BAFTA Fellowship. It will be presented – spoiler – to Ridley Scott. Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge presents, and introduces Kenneth Branagh to talk about Scott.
McDonagh says he’s “overwhelmed. Ours is hopeful film in lots of ways but also an angry one. As we’ve seen this year, sometimes anger is the only way to get people to change. We’re thrilled that BAFTA has recognized this.”
Martin McDonagh gives Guillermo del Toro a huge hug on his way to the stage. The Three Billboards team join him.
WINNER: BEST FILM – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Edge of your seat stuff…
Daniel Craig presents Best Film, the penultimate award of the night. Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards are the nominees. Leading the pack so far: Three Billboards with four, The Shape with three, Darkest Hour with two. Dunkirk, Call Me By Your Name and Dunkirk all have one award each.
The audience is making good on accessing its “inner American” as it was requested earlier in the evening; there’s a lot of love for the winners
Del Toro on Shelley: “She gave voice to the voiceless and showed me that to stand up to monsters we have to create monsters ourselves with parables.”
So that’s three for Shape, and a continuing trend to honor the maestro, Guillermo del Toro. “Thank you Fox Searchlight for all the support and my per diem yesterday. it’s really useful for all the black pudding. The shadow of English culture has loomed large in my life, shaping my creativity. I make no secret of the importance of Powell and Pressburger in making this movie.” He calls Sally Hawkins “the miracle.” “She made it a point to stand two fo the greats: Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, who did so much with so little.” He especially thanks Mary SHelley. “She has remained a figure in my life as important as family. When I think of giving up I think of her.”
Another movie that started in Venice and that we’ve followed so closely since its stunning debut
WINNER: DIRECTOR – Guillermo del Toro, THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo has been taking this award throughout the season. But with four wins already, could this go to Billboards?
Janney is told all of the Supporting Actress nominees are over 45. She says believes there are more roles for older women and namechecks Reese Witherspoon for doing Big Little Lies. “There are opportunities for more complex and interesting roles. I’m excited about Margot (Robbie) becoming a really important producer. I think it’s only going to get better and better.”
Director is next. It’s Sir Patrick Stewart and Naomie Harris, who will present to one of Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino, Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro or Martin McDonagh.
Of course the first use of Three Billboards as protest in real life happened at the film’s very own London Film Festival premiere, where protestors complaining about not being paid a London Living Wage at Picturehouse Cinemas made their presence felt. The festival uses Picturehouse as a venue.
Frances McDormand: “Thank you British film people. As Martin said, I have a little trouble with compliance.” She gets a whoop. “But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black.” She is wearing a colorful dress but its pattern is set against black. “I am thrilled that activists all over the world have been inspired by the set decoration of the three billboards and have taken to the streets and let it be a part of the positive discourse that is happening.” She is referring to recent protests re: Marco Rubio and the Grenfall tower which have taken the Three Billboards idea. “Who would have thought that Marge Gunderson would grow up to be Mildred Hays? Power to the people.”
Alison Janney is asked backstage to comment on the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge is not wearing black tonight. “I would never judge anyone’s choice; she looked absolutely beautiful and I’m thrilled she’s pregnant again. She can wear whatever she wants.”
That’s a fourth for Three Billboards, pulling ahead of the pack.
Frances McDormand cements her leading position this year.
WINNER: LEADING ACTRESS – Frances McDormand, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Darkest Hour has been getting its own standing ovations in movie theaters during Oldman’s “on the beaches” speech as Churchill. The win is “all the more special because I can share it with my family, who are here tonight,” he said. On the red carpet earlier he said his newest grandchild’s middle name is Winston.
Here comes Chiwetel Ejiofor to name the Leading Actress of the year. This could be a close one, with Sally Hawkins’ hometown advantage. If she wins, Shape and Three Billboards tie with three each. If it’s Frances McDormand, Three Billboards will have its fourth. It could also be Annette Bening, Margot Robbie or Saoirse Ronan.
Oldman saves the last thanks for Winston Churchill. “In those dark and uncertain days he held the line for honor and integrity and freedom. For his nation and the world. I thank you Sir Winston. I thank you the Churchill family, and once again BAFTA.”
Oldman: “I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work. This is made all the more special because I can share it with my family tonight: my three sons and my beautiful wife and my extended family Jim Osborne and Douglas Urbanski.” He thanks Joe Wright, who “led the charge with such energy and passion”.
Lot of folks get on their feet at Oldman’s win
WINNER: LEADING ACTOR – Gary Oldman, DARKEST HOUR
Hayek announces the winner: “Frances McDormand. Nah just kidding.”
The nominees are Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya (already trophied with the Rising Star award tonight), Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell and Timothee Chalamet.
Salma Hayek presents Best Actor. “In this very important year for women, I am here on this stage to celebrate… men.”
OK the big categories now: Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Director and Film are all that’s left (plus the BAFTA fellowship presentation to Ridley Scott, which is guaranteed to be emotional)
Denis thanks Ridley Scott for the “freedom and inspiration”
Denis Villeneuve accepts the prize, Deakins is shooting a movie in NY
WINNER: CINEMATOGRAPHY – BLADE RUNNER 2049, Roger Deakins
Nominees in this category include Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards.
Cinematography follows, presented by Dennis Quaid. Or “Denise Quaid” as our press briefing has it.
McDonagh: What we’re most proud of, in this Time’s Up year, is it’s about a women that refuses to take any shit anymore, played by a woman who always refused to take any shit. I’d like to thank Frances McDoramnd for a performance as unapologetic as it is fearsome.”
A third win for Three Billboards. Here comes Martin McDonagh. He namechecks his fellow nominees. “it’s been hreat to get to know you guys over this last few weeks of craziness.” He thanks “my muse, Sam Rockwell.”
WINNER: ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Martin McDonagh
Also, just to be clear, “I, Tonya” is one film. Not two otherwise obscure films, one called I and another called Tonya. I hope that clears up any confusion.
WINNER: SOUND – DUNKIRK, Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Nominees are Get Out, I, Tonya, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards.
Original Screenplay now, with Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Weisz, reuniting 16 years after About a Boy. They star together in the upcoming The Favorite.
Dunkirk, which feels very British, and yet is not qualified as such so wasn’t eligible for Outstanding British Film
It’s Dunkirk’s first of the night. A real spread so far. But we generally see one or two films pull ahead when the biggest categories start announcing.
Rockwell was asked about any tension on set with his black co-stars given the racist nature of his character. “We had a blast. It’s funny, when you’re doing dramatic material there’s more levity between takes. You tell nerdy theater stories. You more want to crack jokes, if you’re doing an emotional scene you have to prepare but it’s fun to be dramatic and everybody kind of digs that.”
WINNER: SOUND – DUNKIRK, Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Nominees are Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The SHape of Water and Star Wars
Sound is next, presented by Sam Claflin and Will Poulter.
It’s time for the Obits. Set to music from Kanneh-Mason family. Some of the names included: Jerry Lewis, Martin Landau, Johann Johannson, Jeanne Moreau, Alan MacDonald, Michael Ballhaus, George A Romero, Jonathan Demme, Bill Paxton, Pamela Engel, Sam Shepard, Harry Dean Stanton, Jill Messick, Tobe Hooper and Roger Moore.
Rockwell on what happens on that final car ride with Mildred: “I think they went to a pub to get some liquid courage and ended up making out.”
Sam Rockwell on his character in Three Billboards, “I think he has a lot of work to do, even at the end of the movie.”
James Ivory was asked backstage if a possible Call Me By Your Name sequel would feature more peaches. “Oh, I hope so.”
Janney: “I could simply murder a glass of water right now. I want to clear up a little lie I’ve perpetrated for the last 35 years. I didn’t, in fact, graduate from the Royal Academy.”
WINNER: SUPPORTING ACTRESS – ALLISON JANNEY, I, Tonya
Cranston marvels at the Royal Albert Hall and says, “The only way this evening could get more British would be if a TARDIS appeared and Jane Austen popped out with a corgi and apologizing for the sleet…”
The nominees in this category are Allison Janney, Kristen Scott Thomas, Laurie Metcalf, Lesley Manville and Octavia Spencer.
Bryan Cranston comes out to present Supporting Actress. He is fresh in from the Berlin Film Festival (he was on my plane yesterday) where Isle Of Dogs opened the fest
They left the envelope on the stage. “We don’t want any embarrassing mix-ups later,” jokes Lumley. Cirque du Soleil take the envelope with more acrobatic whatever. “A bit OTT for the BAFTAs,” says Lumley, accurately.
More acrobats! Joe!!!
Emily Morgan finsihes with a declaration: “Time’s Up”
Nyoni: “It’s really unexpected. We’re not prepared.” She thanks her husband and family. In the audience her mother is in tears.
Rungano Nyoni was one of Deadline’s Cannes Ones to Watch last year, too
We just profiled Rungano on the site.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER – I AM NOT A WITCH, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Of course, some of these nominees were familiar before this year. Johnny Harris is a popular actor in the UK, writing and producing for the first time with Jawbone. William Oldroyd is a noted theatre director who makes his feature film directorial debut with Lady Macbeth. Past winners include Chris Morris, Duncan Jones and Paddy Considine.
Nominated are The Ghoul, I Am Not A Witch, Jawbone, Kingdom of Us and Lady Macbeth. I have a feeling this belongs to Lady Macbeth, but let’s see… Gemma Arterton and Lily James present. Arterton thanks the audience for standing up for “justice and equality” tonight.
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer is next. I sat on this jury myself for four years in the past. Unlike the rest of the BAFTA awards this remains a jury vote through nominations and winner. The jury meets multiple times a year and literally considers every possible eligible nominee. That could count some 80-100 movies a year. It’s very thorough, so you kind of know that the winner (and nominees) are incredibly deserving.
WINNER: SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS – BLADE RUNNER 2049, Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Can Dunkirk take this after all its press about the practical effects? It would be an interesting result.
Gillan, whose Jumanji just crossed $900M worldwide, has a message for VFX artists not to start creating effects that would replace actors, “or we’ll track you down with the thing you fear most – natural light.”
Special Visual Effects is the next category, presented by Karen Gillan & Taron Egerton. Nominees are Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape Of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and War For The Planet Of The Apes
Austerberry calls the film “the little movie that could” then he thanks everyone at Sony. Huh? “I mean Fox Searchlight… a little bit of nervousness here.”
A second win for Shape. So far only Shape and Three Billboards have more than one award: two each.
WINNER: PRODUCTION DESIGN – THE SHAPE OF WATER, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
It comes and goes.
Wait, how did you get the J back?
I love the Toby ones. They're the best ones.
Seriously, who's Toby ones?
See? I told you my J was broken. Toby Jones*
Rebecca Ferguson and Toby Jones step out to present Production Design. Nominees: Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and The Shape of Water.
Rockwell dedicates the award to the late Alan Rickman
An expected win for Sam, who says: “This has been a magical ourney. I’ve been a journeyman actor my whole life and I never dreamed of being in London celebrating with you.” He thanks the people who believed in him, “When even I didn’t believe in me.” Of McDonagh: “He’s annoyingly handsome to be as talented a writer/director as he is.” He changed his life, Rockwell says. “I stand on the shoulders of women strong and intelligent and righteous. Fran [McDormand], you’re the rock of this film and every film that every film you’re a part of relies. Leslie [Bibb], my heart is full because of you.”
Joe, we’ve both followed this film since we saw the premiere in Venice
WINNER: SUPPORTING ACTOR – SAM ROCKWELL, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
It was an awesome dress
I told her how great she looked in that dress that year. I feel like I won the night.
I will never forgive myself for stepping on her beautiful light blue dress here a few years ago…
Black Panther which did stunning business this weekend domestically and internationally…
Next up is Supporting Actor, presented by Lupita N’Yongo, recently blazing the screen in Black Panther. The nominees are Christopher Plummer, Hugh Grant, Sam Rockwell, Willem Dafoe and Woody Harrelson. Sadly Plummer and Harrelson are absent tonight.
Ivory is one half of the famed Merchant Ivory production house, with the late Ismael Merchant. He was also originally set to direct Call Me By Your Name, but financiers worried about his age. Guadagnino, who was a consultant and then a co-writer, stepped up and wanted to work from Ivory’s draft.
Veteran James Ivory says he’s never been here before all by himself and never for writing a screenplay
WINNER: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, James Ivory
Yo Patrick, Spurs are still ahead…
Film Stars, by the way, appears a lot on the BAFTA list despite no Oscar love. At last night’s nominees party, I spent plenty of time celebrating with Annette Bening and Jamie Bell, who are greatful for the hometown love for a film produced by Bond’s Barbara Broccoli (and Colin Vaines) and directed by Paul McGuigan.
The nominees in this category are Call Me By Your Name, The Death of Stalin, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Molly’s Game and Paddington 2. Also all J-free, thank god.
The only film among the nominees in that category to be up for an Oscar is Loveless. Elle last year missed the cut and The Salesman won
This is for a film that was originally released in 2016 from Korean master Park Chan-wook which was at the Cannes Film Festival that year
Park Chan-wook and Syd Lim are both absent tonight so no speech, straight onto Adapted Screenplay, presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Orlando Bloom.
WINNER: FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE – THE HANDMAIDEN, Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
Fortunately none of those films include the letter J.
The nominees for this award are Elle, First They Killed My Father, The Handmaiden, Loveless and The Salesman. Our resident Foreign Language expert (well, she speaks French) Nancy can chime in with more…
Insert Js where appropriate.
Seriously, it barely works now. This is not the best.
Also, I may have broken my J key, fyi.
We’re halfway through. Nearly. Next up will be Film Not in the English Language, presented by Andrea Riseborough, “an actress who stole so many scenes in The Death of Stalin that the secret police banished her to Siberia” okes Lumley.
Per Arsenal dig, the current Premiere League standings for context:
1. Man City
2. Man U
…
5. Tottenham
6. Arsenal
WINNER: BRITISH SHORT FILM – COWBOY DAVE, Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortense
WINNER: BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION – POLES APART, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
I speak as the wife of a Tottenham supporter
Nik Powell mentions “the great Arsene Wenger” — sarcastically referring to the Arsenal football club manager and getting a laugh given how Arsenal has been doing lately. He quotes Wenger, “The largest room in the world is the room for improvement. We at the NFTS concern ourselves with that room for improvement.”
Lumley jokes “I own at least three pairs of shoes older than [Taylor Joy and Right]”
Next up is British Short Animation and British Short Film, presented by Anya Taylor Joy and Letitia Right.
Wardle accepts on behalf of all the students at the NFTS which now include now games makers. The school is dedicated to the idea that filmmakers should be missionaries for a better way of life. And so that the future Roger Deakins “wherever they come from have the opportunity and support to reach their full potential.”
Jon Wardle is joined by Nik Powell, both hugely popular figures here in the UK industry.
Nick Park was also at NFTS, and he was its first Oscar and BAFTA winner.
The National Film and Television School has trained alumni like Roger Deakins, and they are a huge presence in the British industry.
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema is next. I predict most confidently that NFTS and Jon Wardle will be the victor here. Mainly because it was announced in advance. Celia Imrie comes out late. “I was having a glass of Bolinger and a cigarette, which is something you like isn’t it sweetie?” she tells Lumley.
How is he going to celebrate the BAFTA win? “The thing about this awards season is you can’t really get drunk
because there’s always someone taking a picture of you. I just want to
be with my friends and my family.”
Kaluuya’s life has changed in that he now takes Uber everywhere. “I get the tube sometimes, I got the bus the other day – it was wicked.”
Raoul Peck drops the thanks. He finished by thanking James Baldwin. “The perfect image of a great humanist. He left us with words necessary in a world of unapologetic ignorance.”
Daniel Kaluuya backstage talks about arts funding again, “We’re not being thought of and we have to work extra hard. Sometimes we have to take care of our family and arts funding helps. I feel like loads of organizations do that and it’s our responsibility to do something about it.”
I Am Not Your Negro, which was Oscar nominated LAST year, came out later in the UK, hence its presence here.
WINNER: DOCUMENTARY – I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, Raoul Peck
Up next is Documentary, featuring nominees City of Ghosts, I am Not Your Negro, Icarus, An Inconvenient Sequel and Jane. I met Al Gore at last night’s Nominees’ Party, so I’m cheering him on. I also think it has a stronger shot here than anywhere else because I suspect it’s the doc most BAFTA members saw. I could be wrong though. It has been known to happen. And all of the other nominees feel like they have a shot.
Jonathan Amos says he’s lucky to work with Wright. “His innovative approach to filmmaking challenges you creatively to do your job in ways you never considered.”
I am going to claim I predicted this. But I did think it was a long shot. Still a well deserved win for Edgar Wright’s balletic getaway movie.
WINNER: EDITING – BABY DRIVER, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Asked about what filmmakers can do to support Time’s Up, McDonagh says “apart from making sure a film set is safe, which we would do anyway, it’s writing strong female parts. I’m really happy Frances’ performance is getting out there this year.”
Editing and Documentary next. Presenting are Natalie Dormer and Hayley Squires. The nominees for Editing are Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards. I am intrigued by Baby Driver’s rare nomination in this category, but I feel it’ll be hard for it to pull a win off… not that it doesn’t very much deserve it.
From backstage, Three Billboards’ Graham Broadbent is praising the health of the British film industry. McDonagh says he was thinking Outstanding British Film “could have gone to anyone. If they thought ours was too American.”
Lee Unkrich collects: “Thanks to the people of Mexico. Your culture and traditions inspired me to make Coco and with Coco we tried to take a step towards a world where non-white characters talk and look like they do. Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. I hope we’ve made a difference and I hope it’s just a beginning.”
I really should have put some money down on these predictions…
WINNER: ANIMATED FILM – COCO, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
We’re on Animated Film now. Same presenters. Only three noms in this category, Coco, Loving Vincent and My Life as a Courgette. I’ve managed to see NONE of them this year, so I’m not going to make a prediction this time. (Coco)
Wow, I’m really calling it tonight. Mark Bridges: “This award has always been something to aspire to, so I treasure this.”
WINNER: Costume Design – PHANTOM THREAD, Mark Bridges
But the hours and hours spent on Belle’s yellow dress…
But then, the wider academy votes in phase two, so who knows?
Costume Design comes next. Will the British Academy go for the fantasy of Beauty & The Beast, the history of Darkest Hour, the ice skating threads of I, Tonya, the haute couture of Phantom Thread or the Cold War America patterns of The SHape of Water? I have to say I feel a movie with “Thread” in the title probably has a good shot. Presenting are Edward Holcroft and Tom Taylor.
From Darkest Hour, courtesy Focus Features:
Gary looks quite pleased about this one from the audience
All those hours in the make-up chair are paying off
Kazuhiro Tsuji was the only make-up artist Oldman knew could pull this off. He tempted him out of retirement to make it happen.
WINNER – MAKEUP & HAIR – DARKEST HOUR David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
And it is!
The nominees are Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, I, Tonya, Victoria & Abdul and Wonder. Let’s be honest: this has to be darkest hour.
After the premiere of Shape in Venice, Desplat told me he performed part of the whistling on the score
Make-Up and Hair is next.
He notes they recorded the music at Abbey Road in London with The London Symphony Orchestra.
Desplat: “What a venue for music [the Royal Albert Hall]. Guillermo your film is unique and the poetry you’ve given us is amazing. There’s a good bond between music and poetry.”
So that’s the first award for The Shape of Water. I was in an elevator with Alexandre Desplat earlier today. I have no further insights to reveal.
WINNER: ORIGINAL MUSIC – THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat
Speaking of Blade Runner 2019, lot of love here with Denis Villeneuve up for Director and another 7 noms for the pic
Presenting are Gemma Chan and Sergei Polunin, the ballet star.
Next up is Original Music. The nominees are Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread and The Shape of Water. Hans Zimmer isn’t here tonight despite being nominated for BOTH Dunkirk and Blade Runner. I suppose being pelted with awards gets boring after a while…
Jonny Greenwood also isn’t here, which is a shame as I’d quite like to annoy him at the dinner afterwards by telling him how much I love him.
He points to the countdown clock, although folks were asked ahead of time not to mention it – which is a bit silly, no?
Kaluuya: “I am a product of arts funding within the United Kingdom, I’d like to thank people that financially support that”
Daniel Kaluuya is wearing an amazing tux.
Joe, you called it
WINNER: EE RISING STAR AWARD – DANIEL KALUUYA
The nominees, fyi, are picked by a jury that meets at BAFTA’s HQ.
The nominees are Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson and Timothee Chalamet. The award usually goes to the person in the most popular movie of the year. So that’d make it a tossup between Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok). But my gut tells me Kaluuya has this in the bag.
The second award will be EE Rising Star. This is the only award voted for by the public. Margot Robbie and Octavia Spencer present.
Here comes Martin McDonagh to claim his prize with producer Graham Broadbent. McDonagh jokes he’s half Irish so he’s not allowed to make the speech. Broadbent: “We finished this film about a year ago about a woman taking on the establishment. It seems more timely now than it did then with Times Out. It turns out meaningful change can happen quickly if we put our minds to it.”
It just crossed $100M worldwide last week, too
That’s a nice win as British film. It’s the first 50-50 co-fi that the UK’s Film4 ever did – in partnership with Fox Searchlight
WINNER: OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
BUT I’m very happy with this result…
I’d love to see Stalin snatch this. What a terrific flick.
The nominees are Darkest Hour, Death of Stalin, God’s Own Country, Lady Macbeth, Paddington 2 and Three Billboards.
The first award up is Outstanding British Film. Coming to present, Jennifer Lawrence.
(Nancy saw some Porgs in the montage before I was even able to introduce the montage. On behalf of Deadline, we apologise for this outrageous jumping of the gun)
Time for the Obligatory Awards Show Montage of Movie Moments Set to Popular Music (The OASMMMSPM, as it’s popularly known).
Porgs!
Hugh Grant has been getting great notices for his role in Paddington 2 and Joanna says, “How he managed to portray a vain, egocentric actor is beyond me” to laughter
“In one sense you’re all winners tonight. And in another sense, if you believe that you’ll believe anything.”
“The enchanting Octavia Spencer joins us.” She gets the biggest applause so far. “In the Shape of Water she stars in that mot classic stories: Girl meets Amphibious Humanoid…”
On Angelina Jolie, “The hardest working woman in Hollywood… since she’s been here tonight, she’s knocked up 400 portions of risotto for the after dinner”
Annette Bening is here for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool which Joanna calls a “brilliant title and the reason all tonight’s nominess have been househunting in Merseyside”
“Sir Daniel Day-Lewis joins us tonight. He’s nominated for Phantom Thread. In preparation Daniel learnt to sew. I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right, yes he did make my dress tonight. Thank you darling, Betty Jackson would be proud of you.”
Daniel Kaluuya star of the “jaw dropping” Get Out: “In the film’s most memorable moments Daniel is trapped in a chair powerless to move. A skill that will come in handy tonight because nobody gets a comfort break.”
Turns to Frances McDormand and praises the “masterclass” she delivers in Three Billboards
(Hawkins is in Shape and Paddington 2)
And Deadline cuts to Gemma Arterton….
.@GemmaArterton with 2 very special guests on the red carpet tonight ✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5zUehqzJEp
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
Sally Hawkins is here, Lumley says. “She starred in a highly complex morality tale in which my favorite scene was when she helped Paddington on the train.”
Joanna on Gary Oldman’s other roles this year: Yoda Wonder Woman and Lego Batman
“The ceremony is not just about the famous people. But anyway, let’s look at the famous people here tonight.”
Joanna addresses TimesUp, celebrating the RAH as the site of early resistance.
A lot of cuts to Gemma Arterton
OH GOD. OH GOD. MAKE IT STOP.
That was actually a relatively short CdS performance;
Here comes her intro.
Joanna’s backstage pretending to hoist the trapeze; she’s tied it to a chair to run on stage.
And they end with a kiss, before milking the applause.
They’re spinning around to Alexandre Desplat’s score. Spinning. And spinning.
Sally Hawkins is loving it from the audience. So I suppose I should shut up.
Joe, tell us how you really feel about Cirque du Soleil?
Because when I watched The Shape of Water, my first thought was, “God, I wish there were more trapezes”
There’s a dude on a trapeize dressed as the fishman, and a woman dressed as Elisa.
Cirque du Soleil is coming out now with a tribute to The Shape Of Water, which leads noms tonight
“Winny” Churchill rings back. “We need a name for this operation.” “I’ve got it covered darling. It’s the British Academy Film Awards”
Now she’s on with Hugh Grant in Paddington 2. “I’m hosting the BAFTAs and I wondered if you wanted to come?” “Well, wonderful news, yes, yes, of course.”
Now a call from Stalin, and then Churchill. God, lots of films featured phone scenes this year. This is an inspired bit.
She’s dropping lots of “darlings”, which is what you want from Joanna Lumley.
This is Lumley’s first time out
We have a prerecord bit with Joanna Lumley. She calls Woody Harrelson, cutting into a clip of Three Billboards. Now Timothee Chalamet, a phone clip from Call Me By Your Name.
Jane Lush sums up by thanking BAFTA President Prince William.
I guess Cirque du Soleil are actually waiting a few minutes before they storm the stage and refuse to yield…
BAFTA Chair Jane Lush is speaking now, addressing the importance to acknowledge what a difficult year for this industry this has been and talks about the BAFTA/BFI guidelines that have been drafted “aimed at conifining to the past the abusive work practices in outdated power structures.” Noting 2018 marks 100 years of suffrage but that today’s gender imbalance is “ridiculous. Let this be the year when MeToo goes in hand with WeToo. We at BAFTA want to lead the way.”
She says BAFTA is supporting 800 young filmmakers, and expanding HQ to help more. “Our shores are awash with untapped talent.”
Jane Lush, BAFTA Chair, says they supported fifteen female directors through BAFTA elevate.
I am counting on some kind of King Ralph situation
I, however, am 189th in line to the throne.
Patrick thinks all British people belong to the Royal Family, so just for the record: the lady on the far left is BAFTA chief Amanda Berry, who may be an OBE but is not techically a royal.
They know there are a lot of Americans in the audience, right?
The audience is further encouraged to summon its “inner American” to whoop, holler and make some noise
Oh, and one speaker per group…
It does not exist.
Seriously. Try and find a stage that doesn’t have Cirque du Soleil on it.
And here comes the admonishment to keep the speeches short
The show kicks off with a performance from Cirque du Soleil, who are now an omnipresent force whenever a stage is in sight.
(I’m a regular Nicholas Witchell)
The Duchess of Cambridge, heavily pregant, eschewed the black dress code with a dark green number, but it’s hard not to imagine the black belt she paired with it was a nod to the movement.
A red carpet that was populated with actresses and activists in support of the Time’s Up movement, and a newly launched UK Justice and Equality Fund
Indeed, more sparkly than anything else witnessed on the red carpet
Or, indeed, the most AMAZING SHOES EVER, which I’m wearing.
Not ideal for heels…
Nancy and I are here at the Royal Albert Hall. Or, at least, We’re RAH adjacent. After some confusing direction from the local security teams…
Welcome! Prince William and Princess Catherine have just arrived, so we’re moments away from kick-off.