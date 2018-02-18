UPDATED with complete list of winners, more details: Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri walked away with the Best Film prize and a leading five wins overall at the BAFTA Awards tonight at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The EE British Academy Film Awards were a Searchlight affair, with Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water taking three awards including Best Director for del Toro. The strong showing makes both films strong candidates for the top prizes at the Oscars just two Sundays from now.

Also cementing frontrunner status in the Actor and Actress races: Darkest Hour‘s Gary Oldman and Three Billboards‘ Frances McDormand, who have been leading the way all awards season. Both of those pics had nine noms each heading into the night, but it was Three Billboards that pulled away with wins for Sam Rockwell in Supporting, Martin McDonagh for Original Screenplay, and for Outstanding British Film.

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) won the Supporting Actress prize, and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya won the Rising Star Award.

It was particularly heavy year for British film as Three Billboards was co-financed by the UK’s Film4 and with Darkest Hour and Paddington 2 scored noms, Dunkirk, an Oscar Best Picture nominee, did not qualify in the Outstanding British Film category though it was directed by Christopher Nolan featured a largely Brit cast. It won once tonight, for Sound.

We followed the action so check out the live blog below the winners list to see how it went down (all photos courtesy REX/Shutterstock):

BEST FILM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

DIRECTOR

GUILLERMO DEL TORO

The Shape of Water

LEADING ACTRESS

FRANCES McDORMAND

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

LEADING ACTOR

GARY OLDMAN

Darkest Hour

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Roger Deakins

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Martin McDonagh

SOUND

DUNKIRK

Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ALLISON JANNEY

I, Tonya

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

I AM NOT A WITCH

Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

SUPPORTING ACTOR

SAM ROCKWELL

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

James Ivory

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

THE HANDMAIDEN

Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim

BRITISH SHORT FILM

COWBOY DAVE

Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortense

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

POLES APART

Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

DOCUMENTARY

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

Raoul Peck

EDITING

BABY DRIVER

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

ANIMATED FILM

COCO

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

COSTUME DESIGN

PHANTOM THREAD

Mark Bridges

MAKE UP & HAIR

DARKEST HOUR

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

ORIGINAL MUSIC

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Alexandre Desplat

EE RISING STAR AWARD

(Voted for by the public)

DANIEL KALUUYA

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School