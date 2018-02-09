Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bad Reputation, Kevin Kerslake’s feature-length documentary about rocker Joan Jett that bowed last month at the Sundance Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is planned.

The pic centers on Jett’s early years as founder and backbone of the Runaways, her seminal 1970s punk band, and then meeting collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to catapult her as a solo act.

Joel Marcus wrote the pic, which was produced by Peter Afterman and Carianne Brinkman, and executive produced by Dan Braun of Submarine, and Justus Haerder and Kathy Rivkin-Daum for BMG, which solely financed. Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden made the deal with Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of BMG.