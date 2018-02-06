A pair of season finales did well for NBC last night as The Wall jumped 36% week to week in the demo, while adding 1.3 million viewers to hit its top ratings of the past year, and travelogue Better Late Than Never climbed 22% to season high in the demo.

The network took a spill, however, with its 10 PM special The Best of the U.S.: The 2018 Winter Olympics (0.6, 2.59M).

ABC’s The Bachelor (1.8, 6.75M) was Monday night’s topper in the demo, growing by a tenth from last week, following which The Good Doctor (1.7, 9.51M) topped the night in total viewers, while matching the prior demo performance of its last telecast, two weeks back.

CBS’ Scorpion (0.7, 5.51M) got squeezed by Good Doctor’s return at 10 PM, sliding from last week’s 0.9 to match its series low rating in the key 18-49 age bracket. Earlier in the night, Kevin Can Wait (1.2, 6.90M), Man with a Plan (1.0, 6.36M), Superior Donuts (1.9, 6.51M) and the 9JKL (0.8, 4.85M) season finale all were even week to week.

Fox’s Lucifer (1.0 3.73M) and Resident (1.0, 4.81M) inched up in the demo. The CW’s Supergirl (0.6, 2.13M) stayed steady, followed by back-to-back repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway ?(0.3, 1.01M; 0.3, 1.03M).

ABC (1.8, 7.67M) took the night in the demo and total viewers, followed by NBC (1.1, 4.85M) in the demo, but CBS (0.9, 5.79M) was second in total viewers. Fox (1.0, 4.27M) slipped in at No. 3 in the demo was fnd fourth in overall audience. The CW clocked 0.4 and 1.57M viewers for the night.