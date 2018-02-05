For the last three years, Marvel has made a point to drop a trailer for their summer season openers including Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron. So it makes perfect sense that we’re seeing a brand new trailer for their May 4 release Avengers: Infinity War from Anthony and Joe Russo.

In 30 seconds Marvel Studios sent chills down fanboys and fangirls’ spine as they packed in what looks like nearly all of the superheroes/villains that are set to be featured in the ultimate MCU team-up. We get to see Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in action; the Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) having a moment as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy (Groot…awwww!) and glimpses of Loki (Thomas Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

We also see the Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is back in full form and Captain America (Chris Evans) has a brand new shield — courtesy Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), of course. We also see Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) team up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with white hair and that huge battle in Wakanda (which was teased in the previous trailer) with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and more superhero friends. And, of course, all is topped up off with a villainous look at Thanos (Josh Brolin), who promises to be the Avengers’ most formidable foe to date.

As always, Marvel is keeping their cards close to the vest, not revealing too much of the film’s plot. What we do know is that Thanos has the gauntlet which holds on the Infinity Stones — and that is bad news. Guess we will just have to wait for May 4 to see what fate has in store for our favorite Marvel superheroes.