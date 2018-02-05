Over the next few days you’ll see various measurements on how the Super Bowl movie trailer spots fared on social media. However, ComScore is the first with their list tonight showing which spots made the most immediate impact.

According to their PreAct data, Disney’s Marvel Avengers: Infinity War and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser generated the most conversations respectively at 161K and 109K. Both are being released in May, with Avengers kicking off summer on May 4 followed by Solo on Memorial Day weekend, May 25. Solo is going to get a further boost tomorrow when Disney drops the trailer in full (what a brilliant strategy by the way: Tell an estimated average Super Bowl audience of 100M viewers that a Star Wars trailer is dropping on Monday).

However, in regards to pure video views combined from YouTube and Facebook, Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom wins hands down tonight per ComScore with a total of 3.56M. This is followed by Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout with 2.09M views. Note sometimes Facebook spots are bought by a studio, and will trigger their own traffic views in replay as people casually surf the social media site. PreAct took a weighted share of video views and Twitter volume to arrive at their ranking below.

Social Media monitor RelishMix, who we reference continually, measures the impact of movie trailers 24 hours following the Super Bowl, and they monitor across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Be on the lookout for their report.