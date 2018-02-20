EXCLUSIVE: Actor Avan Jogia has joined Bruce Dern, Lena Olin, and Juliet Rylance in The Artist’s Wife, directed by Call Me By Your Name exec producer Tom Dolby, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Nicole Brending and Abdi Nazemian.

It follows Claire (Olin), the wife of famed artist Richard Smythson (Dern), who lives in the shadow of her husband. However, while preparing work for his latest exhibition, Richard is diagnosed with dementia and Claire shields his illness from the art community and tries to help him reconnect with his daughter and grandson. Avan will play Danny, the edgy, sexy and cool manny.

Dolby’s Water’s End Productions is producing the project with Greyshack Films, Junebug’s Mike Ryan and Call Me By Your Name associate producers Nazemian and Susanne Filkins.

Jogia, recently cast in New Line’s Shaft reboot, can be seen next in the Lea Thompson-directed film, The Year of Spectacular Men, and The New Romantic, which will premiere at the upcoming SXSW Film Festival.

He’s repped by ICM, Link Entertainment, and The Characters Talent Agency.