Aussie actor Felix Mallard (Neighbours) has been tapped for a lead role opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from writers Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth) and Austen Earl (9JKL) and The Late Late Show with James Corden executive producer Ben Winston.

CBS

Written by McAuliffe and Earl, the untitled comedy revolves around Peter (Wayans) and Claire, a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star (Mallard), who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in. Mallard’s Cooper is a sweet, charming small-town kid-turned-music superstar. He is a very positive guy who sees the good in everyone and everything, as well as being effortlessly cool and youthfully naïve.

McAuliffe and Earl executive produce with Winston via Fulwell 73 and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry.

Mallard recently wrapped the starring role of Ben Kirk in Australian series Neighbours. He’s repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s Linsten Management and Stone Genow.

