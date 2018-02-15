Ingrid Goes West producer and star Aubrey Plaza, Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor, How To Get Away With Murder), and Disney’s Oscar frontrunner Coco have been tapped as honorees at National Media Hispanic Coalition’s 21st Annual Impact Awards.

Univision CEO Randy Falco, Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tony Revolori and actress Diane Guerrero round out this year’s awards recipients during the ceremony, which highlights and recognizes the work of Latinos in the entertainment and media industry.

Past recognition has gone to Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera and Robert Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old civil rights non-profit organization advocates for Latinos in front and back of the camera. NMHC exist to challenge policymakers and influencers to eliminate barriers for Latinos to express themselves and be heard through every type of medium.

The org recently held a protest outside of the recent annual Oscar nominees luncheon to highlight the under-representation of Latinos in the film industry and the absence of Latinos from this year’s acting nomination list. The org plans to hold another protest the day before the Oscars.

The ceremony will take place next Friday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Here’s the full list and honorees and awards.

Aubrey Plaza – Outstanding Performance in a Motion Picture (Ingrid Goes West, The Little Hours, Legion)

Diane Guerrero – Lupe Ontiveros Indomitable Spirit Award (Orange is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, Superior Donuts, Author of In the Country We Love: My Family Divided)

Coco (Award accepted by filmmakers Darla Anderson, Adrian Molina, & Lee Unkrich) – Outstanding Motion Picture of 2017

Randy Falco – Outstanding Service and Commitment to the Latino Community (President and CEO of Univision)

Tony Revolori – Outstanding Performance in a Motion Picture (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Table 19, Take the 10, Please Stand By)

Nicholas Gonzalez – Outstanding Performance in a Television Series (The Good Doctor, How to Get Away With Murder, Being Mary Jane)