Organizers are firming up the schedule for the seventh annual ATX Television Festival, set for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

This year’s fest will feature a panel honoring Blown Deadline producing partners David Simon and Nina K. Noble’s 20 years of HBO series including The Wire, The Deuce, Treme, Generation Kill, Show Me a Hero and The Corner. Simon and Noble will be joined by veteran cast member Clarke Peters to discuss their decades-long partnership.

OWN

Also on the lineup, OWN will hold two screenings and Q&A’s featuring Queen Sugar, from creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay, which returns for a third season this summer; and new hour-long dramedy Love Is ___, from creators/executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, which will also debut this summer. Cast and producers for both panels will be announced at a later date.

Paramount Network will hold a screening and Q&A of their upcoming new series American Woman from executive producer John Wells, with cast members Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, Jennifer Bartels, and co-executive producer Kyle Richards.

Freeform will host a panel on the “Evolution of Millennial Programming,” featuring a conversation with programming executives and show creators about the network’s push to bridge the generational gap between Millennial and Generation Z viewers through a slate of current and upcoming series, such as The Bold Type, grown-ish, The Fosters, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, among others.

Freeform

In addition, Freeform will also present a season two premiere screening and Q&A for The Bold Type, with attending cast and producers to be announced at a later date.

Comedy Central’s hit series Drunk History will return to ATX with an interactive panel featuring creator and host Derek Waters, special guests from the show (to be announced at a later date), and an early look at the remainder of the series’ fifth season.

AT&T Audience Network will hold a screening and Q&A of its new spy thriller series Condor, with participating cast and producers to be announced. There also will be a screening

ATX will also feature a screening of the independent pilot Everyone is Doing Great, followed by a Q&A with writer/director/actor James Lafferty and writer/actor Stephen Colletti, who will discuss their decision to take a non-traditional approach to producing and shopping the series.

First time panelists and writers/actors/comedians Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher of the original Seeso comedy Take My Wife, will also join the fest for panel discussions and programming.

These panels join the previously announced Nash Bridges writers room reunion with Carlton Cuse, Glen Mazzara, John Wirth, Shawn Ryan, and Pam Veasey; and the thirtysomething reunion, with creators Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, and cast members Ken Olin, Tim Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, Melanie Mayron, and David Clennon.