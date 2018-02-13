Why is the new season of Atlanta being called Atlanta Robbin Season?

“Everybody gotta eat,” as a character in this new trailer puts it (watch it above to see who). So, yes, there will be robbery.

The series returns to FX next month, and the logline is as short on spoilers as the trailer: Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

But here’s what Deadline learned in January at TCA: Exec producer Donald Glover said the title’s subhead “Robbin Season” was added because the show’s creatives “didn’t want to come at the second season in terms of how do we beat last season, rather how do we make this another season of a show I want to watch.”

In the series, Glover plays a college dropout-turned-manager to his cousin, a burgeoning rapper played by Brian Tyree Henry. Season 2 takes place during the holiday season, a time when robberies spike as people both have more money and need more money. “It’s a tense and desperate time,” said EP/writer Stephen Glover, “we wanted it to be a metaphor for our characters.”

Donald Glover serves as executive producer along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Atlanta Robbin Season premieres on March 1 at 10 PM.

Take a look at the trailer above.