Noting that talent agents can be “first responders” in matters involving the sexual harassment of their clients, the Association of Talent Agents today sent a notice to its members on the group’s continuing efforts to “eliminate sexual harassment and discrimination in our industry.”

The notice, from ATA executive director Karen Stuart, says that “the ATA board believes we can play a unique and important role by offering a blended educational/training program designed to meet our members’ day-to-day needs.” Read the full statement below.

Association of Talent Agencies

The ATA is the latest Hollywood group to address the ever-widening sexual harassment scandal. Earlier today, the DGA issued procedures for handling harassment complaints, and the WGA West issued a “Statement of Principles on Sexual Harassment” that will “form the basis of our policies and actions going forward.” Last week, SAG-AFTRA said it is forming a Sexual Harassment Work Group and earlier said it is developing a Code of Conduct to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace. The Producers Guild, which formed Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force in October and recently issued guidelines that were approved unanimously during a special meeting of the guild’s board of directors.

Here is the Stuart’s full letter to ATA members: