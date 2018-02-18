As awards season rolls along, the American Society of Cinematographers are next up to the plate with the 32nd annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. The ceremony takes place tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland and is emceed by Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz. Deadline is on the scene to give you live coverage of the event.

The ceremony recognizes excellence in cinematography in television and film, but all eyes will be on the films. Roger Deakins is the favorite with his 15th ASC nom for Blade Runner 2049. He has walked away with the award three times, but this year he has some competition. Bruno Delbonnel is nominated for Darkest Hour while Hoyte van Hoytema has his eye on the prize for Dunkirk. Dan Lausten is nominated for Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water and Rachel Morrison is representing Mudbound. Morrison makes history as the first female to ever be nominated for the honor.

Among the TV categories, Game of Thrones, Man in the High Castle, The Crown, Mindhunter, and 12 Monkeys received nominations.

Read our live coverage of the winners below with up-to-the-minute updates.