EXCLUSIVE: The big budget A Wrinkle In Time comes out on March 9 but director Ava DuVernay is still tending to her indie aims with a couple of executive moves at her ARRAY film collective.

Former Producing Artistic Director of the BlackStar Film Festival Maori Holmes has been appointed Executive Director of the non-profit Array Alliance. Additionally, longtime ARRAY Executive Director Tilane Jones had been promoted to Vice-President of ARRAY Releasing, the film distribution unit of the eight-year old collective.

“It is a gift to have Maori Holmes join our tribe as we enter a new era of public programming and educational work at ARRAY,” DuVernay said today of the ex- Director of Public Engagement at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia. “Maori brings a deep well of knowledge around artist-centered organizations and a stellar reputation in the world of artists and curators of color,” the Oscar nominee added.

“She joins a passionate team here headed by Tilane Jones, who just celebrated ten years of work with ARRAY amplifying films by women and people of color,” DuVernay declared.

Having picked up DuVernay’s own 2012 Sundance winner Middle of Nowhere and nearly 20 other films for distribution on big screens across the country and also via the likes of Netflix, ARRAY has proven a sturdy outlet for independent filmmakers since its formal 2010 founding. The last pic acquired by the collective was education documentary Teach Us All last August. The film by first time director Sonia Lowman debuted on September 25 last year on Netflix – which, of course, was the launch pad for DuVernay’s Academy Award nominated docu 13th too.