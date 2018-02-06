EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is developing Outrider, a Western drama series with Arnold Schwarzenegger attached to star and executive produce, Deadline has learned. Also executive producing the project is Mace Neufeld, exec producer of Amazon’s upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Amazon

Co-written/executive produced by Trey Callaway (APB, The Messengers, CSI: NY) and Mark Montgomery, Outrider is a mystery set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s. It tells the dark and dangerous tale of a deputy who is not only tasked by a notoriously brutal judge with apprehending a legendary outlaw in the wilderness – but must also partner with a ruthless Federal Marshall to make sure justice is properly served. And as the story unfolds, not only will enemies become allies, but a series of unpredictable surprises will blur the line between good guys and bad.

Austrian-born Schwarzenegger would play the Federal Marshal who immigrated to the US from Europe as a child.

Outrider would mark the first major scripted TV series role for The Terminator and True Lies star and former California governor. On the unscripted side, he did a one-season stint as star and executive producer of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, replacing Donald Trump.

Callaway is repped by CAA, Rain Management Group, and attorney Andy Galker. Schwarzenegger is repped by CAA and attorney Patrick Knapp.