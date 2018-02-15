The Terminator is learning Kung Fu. Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining the cast of hot Berlin title Kung Fury. The former governor of California is to star alongside Michael Fassbender and David Sandberg in the action comedy. It is the latest movie role for Schwarzenegger, who is set to star in Tim Miller’s new Terminator film for Paramount Pictures after taking a role in Taran Killam’s Killing Gunther.

Sandberg will direct and produce under his Laser Unicorns’ banner. David Hasselhoff is also joining the cast following his role in Sandberg’s original short film of the same name, which ran in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2015 and has over 40M views worldwide.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, following the smash 2017 IT, which grossed over $700M globally to become the biggest horror film of all time. Bloom is handling international sales and will introduce Kung Fury to buyers at the EFM in Berlin this week. Endeavor Content and CAA will handle North American rights.

A sequel to the original short, Kung Fury will shoot this summer. It’s co-written by Sandberg and Tyler Burton Smith. The story is set in 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. His Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.

After the tragic death of one of their members causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns.