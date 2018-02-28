Season 9 of Archer is landing on FXX in the spring. The cable net said today that Archer: Danger Island will shove off at 10 PM Wendesday, April 25.

This season of the animated spy comedy finds Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) as a semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot — a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu. It’s 1939, and while the rest of the world is concerned about the looming Second World War, Archer is concerned only with who’s buying his next drink. Along with his trusty co-pilot/sidekick Pam (Amber Nash), Archer must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts and pirates in this dangerous and mysterious land.

Jessica Walter plays Archer’s acid-tongued mother and hotel owner; Aisha Tyler is Princess Lanaluakalani, island royalty and local revolutionary; Judy Greer is the abandoned heiress Charlotte Vandertunt; Chris Parnell is Siegbert Fuchsthe, an obvious German spy posing as a businessman; Adam Reed as the impeccably uniformed French Capitaine Reynaud; and Lucky Yates plaus the audacious scarlet macaw Crackers.

FX Productions’ Archer, which won the 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program and has been nominated the past four years, was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions. Reed executive produces with Matt Thompson.