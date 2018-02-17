The new $5 billion Apple Park campus, which opened last fall, has had at least two incidents of men walking into glass and sustaining injuries that required emergency services, according to a story by MarketWatch, which did a public records request.

Both of the incidents resulted in minor cuts and no hospitalization. However, there’s a more serious issue than a couple of tech geeks not paying attention. California law requires that employees “shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings.”

So far, MarketWatch reports, there have been no complaints to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, any complaints could generate substantial fines and other consequences.

Although the campus opened last September for the 10th anniversary iPhone introduction, it was done under a temporary occupancy permit, and Apple employees just started moving in last month.

The two incidents that required outside medical attention happened on Jan. 2, according to the Santa Clara County records obtained by MarketWatch. The public needs to have an Apple badge to see the inside of the campus.

Apple has not yet responded to inquiries on the issue. So if you see one of their employees with eyeglasses held together with tape, don’t be quick to assume it’s a nerd thing.