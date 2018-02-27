Apple has landed a series package from M. Night Shyamalan and British TV writer Tony Basgallop, which recently hit the premium/digital marketplace. The untitled half-hour psychological thriller has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order from the tech giant.

The project was created by Basgallop (24, To The Ends of the Earth), who will write and executive produce the series. Shyamalan (Unbreakable, Split) is executive producing and will direct the first episode.

The series will be produced by Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures, with the company’s Ashwin Rajan (Split, Wayward Pines) serving as executive producer alongside the Escape Artists team of Jason Blumenthal (The Equalizer), Todd Black (Fences) and Steve Tisch (Forrest Gump). Taylor Latham will co-executive produce.

In TV, Shyamalan recently executive produced the anthology horror series Wayward Pines, which aired on Fox for two seasons. It is unlikely to come back for a third. His next feature, Glass, will be released in 2019.

This is the latest straight-to-series order for Apple which has been quickly building up its slate of originals. Over the last couple of months, Apple has ordered a Damien Chazelle drama series, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot, a morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, a comedy series toplined by Kristin Wiig, a space drama from Ron Moore, and world-building drama series See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence. On the unscripted side, Apple has greenlighted docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.