Apple has renewed James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke for a second season, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves said during the company’s earnings call. The show, which was a recurring segment from the comedian’s Late Late Show, began streaming on Apple Music last summer. Corden’s guests have included such notables as Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Seth MacFarlane & Ariana Grande, and Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith among others.

Moonves made the announcement while discussing the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results and CBS’ commitment to creating more original content.

“We are now creating three series for Netflix, including two new shows called Unbelievable and Insatiable, and the second season of American Vandal, which was just renewed,” said Moonves. “In addition, Apple recently picked up a second season of Carpool Karaoke, and TBS renewed Drop the Mic.”

Moonves noted that both were popular segments on The Late Late Show With James Corden, who is now helping produce new shows outside of the network — including the animated satire Our Cartoon President, which debuted on Showtime this weekend.

Carpool Karaoke has been the most popular video content on Apple Music, with episodes like the one Game of Thrones-inspired segment from SXSW featuring the “Stark” sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner among the most popular.