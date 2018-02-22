After greenlighting its first series over the past few months, Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming division has hired a seasoned production executive to oversee the growing portfolio. Carol Trussell has joined Apple as Head of Production. She will start next month.

Trussell is coming from Gaumont Television where she had served as Head of Production since 2013. Trussell oversaw all aspects of physical production for the U.S.-based indie company’s series, including Narcos, Hannibal, Hemlock Grove and F is for Family.

Trussell joined Gaumont after serving as a producer on the first season of company’s NBC series Hannibal. She also was previously a producer on such series as Roswell, True Blood, Unnatural History and What About Brian. Trussell began her career in production and development at Paramount and Lorimar Television.

Since Apple’s video programming unit led by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg was launched last summer, it has given straight-to-series orders to a number of series that are heading into production. The list includes a morning show drama starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has a two-season pickup, an Amazing Stories reboot from Steven Spielberg, a Ronald D. Moore space drama, a Damien Chazelle series, a comedy starring Kristin Wiig, world-building drama See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, as well as docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.