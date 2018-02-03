Prolific TV director Anton Cropper (Suits) is set to helm NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff drama pilot starring Gabrielle Union.

The project, from Bad Boys movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Primary Wave Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, centers on the Special Agent Syd Burnett character played by Union in 2003’s Bad Boys II. Last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, she is making a cross-country move from Miami to Los Angeles.

In the NBC pilot, written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, the free-spirited former DEA agent Burnett has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Cropper, who moves seamlessly between comedy and drama, served as director-executive producer of USA Network’s popular drama series Suits and most recently helmed the series’ planted spinoff pilot episode starring Gina Torres. Last year he directed ABC’s comedy pilot Libby & Malcolm, from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and co-executive producer Vijal Patel.

Additionally, he has directed multiple episodes of Black-ish, along with episodes of Future Man and most recently Graves. Cropper is repped by UTA and Rain Management Group.