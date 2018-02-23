Prolific helmer Anthony Hemingway is set to direct and executive produce CBS’ drama pilot Murder, from producer Dan Lin.

CBS

Written by Amanda Green based on the BBC miniseries, this new take on the investigative drama explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true-crime documentary, the series invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves.

Lin Pictures’ Lin executive produces Murder with Green; Lindsey Liberatore co-exec produces. Lin Pictures produces in association with Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios.

Hemingway most recently directed and executive produced Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. anthology series for USA Network. His other directing/EP credits include Emmy-winning American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Underground, Treme, and The Wire among others.

