The 45th annual Annie Awards are being doled out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is live blogging the event and posting winners as they are announced. You can following the livestream here.

Disney/Pixar’s Coco comes in with a leading 10 nominations for the Annies, which are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. Winners will be revealed in 36 categories ranging from animated feature and independent feature to broadcast productions, commercials, short subject and student film.

Pixar

The Day of the Dead-themed Coco will vie for the marquee Best Animated Feature prize along with Fox’s Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby (both from DreamWorks Animation), fellow Disney/Pixar toon Cars 3 (Pixar) and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Click the related link above for the full list of nominees.

How will tonight factor in to a certain trophy show happening in early March? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 11 of the 16 winners of the Annies’  top feature prize went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winner Zootopia, which took Best Animated Feature along with writing and directing nods en route to Oscar glory.

Tonight’s ceremony is dedicated to Annie Awards co-founder and Rocky the Flying Squirrel voice actor June Foray, who died in July. “This will be the first year she is not going to be with us, so we will do our best to remember and celebrate June’s creativity, generosity and unrelenting advocacy for the animation community.”

Diane Haithman is on the scene in Westwood, and Erik Pedersen is at the editor’s desk. Follow the action as it unfolds, and refresh often for the latest winners below.

Away we go — and we won’t stop until it’s time to say, “Th-th-th-that’s all folks!”

Here is the list of winners so far:

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design – TV/Broadcast Production
SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCIII
Adult Swim
Scott Wills

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
John Chun Chiu Lee

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – TV/Broadcast Production
TROLLHUNTERS
Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”
DreamWorks Animation Television
Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung Chu

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Live Action Production
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile
Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Video Game
CUPHEAD
StudioMDHR
Hanna Abi-Hanna

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – TV/Broadcast Production
SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCVI
Adult Swim
Craig Kellman

Outstanding Achievement, Music – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina

Outstanding Achievement, Music – TV/Broadcast Production
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Walt Disney Television Animation
Christopher Willis

Animated Short Subject
DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Best Student Film
POLES APART
Paloma Baeza

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – Feature Production”
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – TV/Broadcast Production
SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX
Adult Swim
Paul Douglas

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – Feature/Broadcast Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Dean Kelly

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – TV/Broadcast Production
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: Bee Inspired
Walt Disney Television Animation
Eddie Trigueros

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:16 pm

WINNER

Outstanding
Achievement, Production Design – TV/Broadcast Production
SAMURAI JACK 
Episode: XCIII
Adult Swim
Scott Wills

dhaithman February 3, 20188:14 pm

Coco character animation team John Chun, Chiu Lee: Chun accepts the award, thanks Pixar. “Such an honor to work on this project…animation is just so hard, and you guys just pushed me to the limits of what (animation) can achieve.”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:13 pm

It’s Coco’s world — are we even living in it?

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:13 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding
Achievement, Character Animation – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
John Chun Chiu Lee 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:10 pm

WINNER

Outstanding
Achievement, Character Animation – TV/Broadcast Production
TROLLHUNTERS 
Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”
DreamWorks Animation Television
Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung
Chu 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:08 pm

WINNER

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Live Action Production
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile
Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:07 pm

Now for a feature category that Coco is NOT up for

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:07 pm

Hanna Abi-Hanna reminds that “hand-drawn animation is alive and well.”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:05 pm

“This weird idea of creating a video game using only 1930s animation techniques.”

dhaithman February 3, 20188:05 pm

Presenter Mark Henn to co-presenter Floyd Norman, for Cuphead: “(The announcers) didn’t make clear, who is the animator and who’s the legend?”

 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:05 pm

Yes, my two youngest kids are obsessed with Cuphead. 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20188:04 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding
Achievement, Character Animation – Video Game
CUPHEAD
StudioMDHR
Hanna Abi-Hanna 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:57 pm

That one is for technical achievement.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:57 pm

The Ib Uwerks Award went to TvPaint 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:56 pm

Studio Mdhr Entertainment 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:56 pm

Oops, the Cuphead creator got the Special Achievement Award.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:56 pm

Cuphead team thanks “Everyone at Microsoft for pushing us along on this journey”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:55 pm

If you haven’t seen it, it’s … different. Check this trailer out:

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:54 pm

Sue Shakespeare joins Gladstone to present the Ub Iweks Award to the team behind Cuphead.  

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:53 pm

He said a friend referred to the Annies as “the high holy days of animation.” So he said, “Welcome to the Annies — the Rosh Hashanah of awards shows.”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:51 pm

Frank Gladstone is giving the Executive Director’s Message for a seventh consecutive year.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:50 pm

Frank Gladstone: “Welcome to the Rosh Hashanah of animation!”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:49 pm

It’s men against boys at the Annies — and the 12-year-old boy hero of Coco is making them pay.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:48 pm

Yess, we got a theme tonight, folks.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:48 pm

WINNER:
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:47 pm

That’s two already for Samurai Jack, which comes in with four noms.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:47 pm

Great montage of sketches from character design nominees shows where it all begins. 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:46 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – TV/Broadcast Production
SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCVI
Adult Swim
Craig Kellman

dhaithman February 3, 20187:43 pm

Before Coco win for music,  Anthony Gonzalez gets onstage kudos “for not letting your voice change before we finished the movie”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:43 pm

And Coco now 4-for-4 so far.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:42 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Achievement, Music – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:42 pm

The Lego Batman Movie, The Boss Baby and Cars 3 also made the overall top 20.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:41 pm

DM3 was the ninth-biggest grosser of the year domestically and Coco 13th.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:41 pm

Coco might be the big winner so far tonight, but it was only the No. 2 animated movie of 2017, behind Despicable Me 3.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:40 pm

Musical Mouse:  Composer Christopher Willis calls his wife an “extremely fierce choral director”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:40 pm

Two for ol’ Mickey tonight.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:40 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Achievement, Music – TV/Broadcast Production
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Walt Disney Television Animation
Christopher Willis

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:39 pm

Anthony Gonzales, the voice of Coco, is presenting with the film’s editor Lee Unkrich. The latter is an Oscar winner for Toy Story 3.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:37 pm

Nice feint — vowed a “20-minute” speech and then just said, “Thank you.”

dhaithman February 3, 20187:37 pm

The  large Coco animated effects team says one word: Thank you.  The crowd loves it.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:37 pm

Seems we’ve heard the name Coco a few times already tonight.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:37 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding
Achievement, Animated Effects – Feature Production
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Shaun Galinak, Dave Hale, Jason Johnston, Carl Kaphan, Keith Daniel Klohn

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:35 pm

OK, 51 for Williams. But that’s quibbling.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:35 pm

Kobe (the tall one) gave a much shorter speech than Keane (the shorter one)

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:35 pm

Speaking of 60 (or so Oscar noms), John Williams supplied the music for Dear Basketball.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:34 pm

Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant returning to the stage. I wonder if Kobe will find a way to score 60 tonight. Somehow.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:33 pm

Slam dunk for Kobe Bryant. He’s got his own special room backstage because everybody wants to meet and greet

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:33 pm

WINNER:

Animated Short Subject
DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

dhaithman February 3, 20187:31 pm

Paloma Baeza thanks the team, calls animation a 24-hour a day job for all

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:31 pm

The student winner and her entourage had a long walk to the stage. 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:30 pm

WINNER:

Best Student Film
POLES APART 
Paloma Baeza 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:28 pm

Nora Twomey and Saara Chaudry will present the next four awards.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:27 pm

CIFA Certificate of Merit: David Nimitz says “June is looking down on us”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:27 pm

The ASIFA-Hollywood Certificate of Merit goes to David Nimitz, who helped Foray in the last years of her life. 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:26 pm

No mention of Hollywood hot-button issues or politics as yet. Fine by me.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:25 pm

ASIFA-Hollywood’s Jerry Beck is giving the President’s Message.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:25 pm

A lot of emphasis this evening on preservation and restoration of classic animation

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:24 pm

He hosts a site called The Ultimate Disney Books Network

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:22 pm

Didier Ghez is being interoduced as recipient of the 2018 June Foray Award.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:21 pm

Foray described onstage as “a wonderful tiny giant”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:20 pm

Foray probably is best known as the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel from The Bullwinkle Show and Granny from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoons.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:20 pm

A documentary about her life, The One and Only June Foray, was produced in 2013.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:19 pm

Foray, who died in July, was an avid supporter of animation and tirelessly lobbied to have animated films recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:19 pm

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:18 pm

Time for the tribute to June Foray.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:18 pm

Coco makes it 2-for-2 so far.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:18 pm

Hot Coco! Editing team talks about the hard work that went into it

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:16 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding
Achievement, Editing – Feature Production”
COCO 
Pixar Animation Studios

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:15 pm

Paul Douglas isn’t there; like much of California, he has the flu.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:14 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX
Adult Swim
Paul Douglas

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:13 pm

Kobe on Boston native Kelly: “If he was a Laker fan, they would h ave given him more time.”

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:12 pm

Security!

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:12 pm

Kelly’s still talking, but no one can hear him over the music. OK.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:12 pm

We have 36 categories, let’s hope not all the speeches are that long.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:11 pm

dhaithman February 3, 20187:11 pm

A dazed Dean Kelly thanks his golden Retriever

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:09 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding
Achievement, Storyboarding – Feature/Broadcast Production

COCO
Pixar Animation Studios

Dean Kelly

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:09 pm

Yeah, the cheers are big for the first Coco scenes.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:07 pm

Next category is the first with Coco competing. 

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:07 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – TV/Broadcast Production

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: Bee Inspired
Walt Disney Television Animation
Eddie Trigueros

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:05 pm

First presenters are Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:05 pm

Attendee calls Coco a “Love letter to Mexico.” Sweet

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:04 pm

First mention of June Foray.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:04 pm

Talked to a Mexican American grad student who is rooting for Coco — it’s the subject of his Master’s thesis!

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:03 pm

They’re telling us it’s one minute to showtime.

dhaithman February 3, 20187:03 pm

Because we’re at UCLA, hard to tell whether we’re at an awards show, or commencement exercises

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20187:00 pm

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20186:59 pm

Annie Awards veteran Kobe Bryant has his own office backstage to keep the masses at bay.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20186:57 pm

Among tonight presenters are Wendie Malick, Coco’s Anthony Gonzalez, Director Nora Twomey and actress Saara Chaudry from The Breadwinner, Disney voice actor Russi Taylor and SpongeBob and Adventure Time voice veteran Tom Kenny, animators Mark Henn and Floyd Norman and other industry notables including Debi Derryberry, and E.G. Daily.

Erik Pedersen February 3, 20186:56 pm

Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 45th annual Annie Awards.