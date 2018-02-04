Disney/Pixar’s Coco comes in with a leading 10 nominations for the Annies, which are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. Winners will be revealed in 36 categories ranging from animated feature and independent feature to broadcast productions, commercials, short subject and student film.
The Day of the Dead-themed Coco will vie for the marquee Best Animated Feature prize along with Fox’s Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby (both from DreamWorks Animation), fellow Disney/Pixar toon Cars 3 (Pixar) and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Click the related link above for the full list of nominees.
How will tonight factor in to a certain trophy show happening in early March? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 11 of the 16 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winnerZootopia, which took Best Animated Feature along with writing and directing nods en route to Oscar glory.
Tonight’s ceremony is dedicated to Annie Awards co-founder and Rocky the Flying Squirrel voice actor June Foray, who died in July. “This will be the first year she is not going to be with us, so we will do our best to remember and celebrate June’s creativity, generosity and unrelenting advocacy for the animation community.”
Outstanding Achievement, Production Design – TV/Broadcast Production SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCIII
Adult Swim
Scott Wills
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Feature Production COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
John Chun Chiu Lee
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – TV/Broadcast Production TROLLHUNTERS
Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”
DreamWorks Animation Television
Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung Chu
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Live Action Production WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile
Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Video Game CUPHEAD
StudioMDHR
Hanna Abi-Hanna
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – Feature Production COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – TV/Broadcast Production SAMURAI JACK
Episode: XCVI
Adult Swim
Craig Kellman
Outstanding Achievement, Music – Feature Production COCO
Pixar Animation Studios
Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina
Outstanding Achievement, Music – TV/Broadcast Production DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Walt Disney Television Animation
Christopher Willis
Animated Short Subject DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group
Coco character animation team John Chun, Chiu Lee: Chun accepts the award, thanks Pixar. “Such an honor to work on this project…animation is just so hard, and you guys just pushed me to the limits of what (animation) can achieve.”
Among tonight presenters are Wendie Malick, Coco’s Anthony Gonzalez, Director Nora Twomey and actress Saara Chaudry from The Breadwinner, Disney voice actor Russi Taylor and SpongeBob and Adventure Time voice veteran Tom Kenny, animators Mark Henn and Floyd Norman and other industry notables including Debi Derryberry, and E.G. Daily.