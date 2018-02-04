The 45th annual Annie Awards are being doled out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is live blogging the event and posting winners as they are announced. You can following the livestream here.

Disney/Pixar’s Coco comes in with a leading 10 nominations for the Annies, which are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. Winners will be revealed in 36 categories ranging from animated feature and independent feature to broadcast productions, commercials, short subject and student film.

Pixar

The Day of the Dead-themed Coco will vie for the marquee Best Animated Feature prize along with Fox’s Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby (both from DreamWorks Animation), fellow Disney/Pixar toon Cars 3 (Pixar) and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Click the related link above for the full list of nominees.

How will tonight factor in to a certain trophy show happening in early March? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 11 of the 16 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winner Zootopia, which took Best Animated Feature along with writing and directing nods en route to Oscar glory.

Tonight’s ceremony is dedicated to Annie Awards co-founder and Rocky the Flying Squirrel voice actor June Foray, who died in July. “This will be the first year she is not going to be with us, so we will do our best to remember and celebrate June’s creativity, generosity and unrelenting advocacy for the animation community.”

Diane Haithman is on the scene in Westwood, and Erik Pedersen is at the editor’s desk. Follow the action as it unfolds, and refresh often for the latest winners below.

Away we go — and we won’t stop until it’s time to say, “Th-th-th-that’s all folks!”

Here is the list of winners so far:

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCIII

Adult Swim

Scott Wills

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

John Chun Chiu Lee

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – TV/Broadcast Production

TROLLHUNTERS

Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”

DreamWorks Animation Television

Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung Chu

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Live Action Production

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile

Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation – Video Game

CUPHEAD

StudioMDHR

Hanna Abi-Hanna

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCVI

Adult Swim

Craig Kellman

Outstanding Achievement, Music – Feature Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina

Outstanding Achievement, Music – TV/Broadcast Production

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE

Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Walt Disney Television Animation

Christopher Willis

Animated Short Subject

DEAR BASKETBALL

Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Best Student Film

POLES APART

Paloma Baeza

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – Feature Production”

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Outstanding Achievement, Editing – TV/Broadcast Production

SAMURAI JACK

Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX

Adult Swim

Paul Douglas

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – Feature/Broadcast Production

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios

Dean Kelly

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding – TV/Broadcast Production

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE

Episode: Bee Inspired

Walt Disney Television Animation

Eddie Trigueros