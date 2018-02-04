The 45th annual Annie Awards are being doled out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and you can watch all the action as it unfolds on the official livestream here.

Deadline is live blogging the event and posting winners as they are announced.

The Annie Awards honor overall excellence as well as individual achievement in a total of 36 categories including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Special Production, Commercials, Short Subjects and Outstanding Individual Achievements. Click here for the list of nominees.

Disney/Pixar’s Coco comes in with a leading 10 nominations for the Annies, which are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. Winners will be revealed in 36 categories ranging from animated feature and independent feature to broadcast productions, commercials, short subject and student film.

The Annies winner has taken Oscar gold in 11 of 16 years since the Best Animated Feature category was introduced at the Academy Awards.

Tonight’s ceremony is dedicated to Annie Awards co-founder and Rocky the Flying Squirrel voice actor June Foray, who died in July. “This will be the first year she is not going to be with us, so we will do our best to remember and celebrate June’s creativity, generosity and unrelenting advocacy for the animation community.”