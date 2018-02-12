Aviron will release Steven Knight’s drama-thriller Serenity on Sept. 28.

Knight wrote this feature which stars Matthew McConaughey as a fishing boat captain whose mysterious past in the form of a glamorous woman played by Anne Hathaway crashes up against his simple life on a small Caribbean island and ensnares him in a new reality that might not be all that it seems. IM Global financed and produced the feature and announced it at EFM last year January.

Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane also star. Guy Heeley and Greg Shapiro are producing.

Serenity will open wide against Universal’s Kevin Hart comedy Night School and Warner Bros. yeti animated title Smallfoot.

David Dinerstein’s label Aviron broke though this past summer at the B.O.: They rescued the Halle Berry title Kidnap from Relativity for estimated $3M and took it to $30.7M at the domestic B.O.