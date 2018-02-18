Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to star in Mudbound director Dee Rees’ political thriller, The Last Thing He Wanted. The story is based on the 1996 novel by Joan Didion and will be produced by Elevated’s Cassian Elwes. The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones will produce and finance. Bloom is introducing the project to buyers at the EFM.

Marco Villalobos wrote the transfer which will see Hathaway as a woman alone and unrelenting in a race against time. At the tipping point of the Iran Contra affair’s arms for drugs plot, hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon finds herself on dangerous ground when she abandons coverage of the 1984 presidential campaign to fulfill her bed-ridden father’s last wish. The film is currently in pre-production.

Elwes optioned the novel to develop in partnership with Rees following their collaboration on Mudbound, which received four Academy Award nominations. Rees is personally up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Les Misérables Oscar winner Hathaway will next be seen in Ocean’s 8. She’s repped by CAA and Management 360.