The Anita Hill-led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equity in the Workplace is looking at numerous technology systems that can be used to gather information on sexual abusers and harassers in the entertainment industry.

“The Commission is reviewing a number of third-party platforms,” Hill told Deadline in a brief phone interview today.

She called after Deadline reached out to the Commission after hearing that one of the platforms already had been selected, which she said is not true. “There are 19 that are out there,” Hill said. “We have not made a decision on any of them. I have no further comment.”

She declined to comment on the Commission’s other work, which began in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But Deadline has learned that since its founding on December 15, delegates taking part in working groups met on January 22 to “define the scope and mission” of the Commission. The full panel, including some of the industry’s top leaders, is scheduled to meet again in March.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is a form of sexual discrimination, and the Commission will be addressing both. In a statement in December, Hill said that the panel “will be focusing on issues ranging from power disparity, equity and fairness, safety, sexual harassment guidelines, education and training, reporting and enforcement, ongoing research and data collection.”