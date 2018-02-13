Newcomer Sohvi Rodriguez and Damon Williams have booked recurring roles on the third season of TNT’s original drama series Animal Kingdom.

Inspired by the 2010 Australian movie of the same name from David Michôd, Animal Kingdom centers on teen Joshua “J” Cody (Cole), who moves in with his freewheeling, criminally inclined relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose.

The series stars Emmy and Tony-winning actress Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra.

Rodriguez will play Mia Trujillo, who’s described as a sexy, tough young woman raised in a gang and very rough around the edges. Williams will play Clark Lincoln. This handsome man in his 30s was a famous motocross rider and X Games participant. Now several years retired, he’s gone back to school and becomes an ER nurse.

