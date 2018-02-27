Former Rescue Me star Denis Leary has joined the season 3 cast of TNT’s hit drama series Animal Kingdom, which is set to return this summer.

Leary will be recurring on on the drama, joining series regulars Ellen Barkin, who plays the matriarch of the Cody clan, along with Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. Leary will play Billy, Deran’s (Weary) drifter dad who Smurf (Barkin) kicked out years ago.

Inspired by the 2010 Australian movie of the same name from David Michôd, Animal Kingdom centers on teen Joshua “J” Cody (Cole), who moves in with his freewheeling, criminally inclined relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose.

“Denis Leary’s extensive and successful career playing complicated, flawed characters makes him the perfect addition to this badass Animal Kingdom family,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT.

Leary is joining Animal Kingdom as one of the series’ original male stars, Speedman, is eying an exit although he is expected to appear in a few episodes of Season 3 to wrap up the story of his character Barry ‘Baz’ Blackwell.

Four-time Emmy-nominated Leary co-created and starred in seven seasons of FX’s praised drama series Rescue Me. He also recently starred in the FX comedy series Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll. His film credits include the role of Captain George Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, and voicing Francis in A Bug’s Life and Diego in the Ice Age franchise, among others.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. John Wells serves as executive producer on the series.