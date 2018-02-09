EXCLUSIVE: Angus Macfadyen who played the renowned warrior and king Robert the Bruce in Braveheart is portraying the historical hero again in what is turning out to be an epic Scottish drama Robert the Bruce, underway now from Aussie director Richard Gray (Sugar Mountain).

Macfadyen and Eric Belgau scripted the story that continues where the Oscar-winning Braveheart left off.

Joining Macfadyen in the historical drama are Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Crown) and Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) who worked with Macfadyen before in We Bought A Zoo. Zach McGowan (Black Sails), Emma Kenney (Shameless), Anna Hutchison (Spartacus, Cabin in the Woods), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, The Monuments Men), Talitha Bateman (Geostorm), Gabriel Bateman (Benji), Seoras Wallace (Braveheart, We Were Soldiers), Shane Coffey (Pretty Little Liars, Sugar Mountain) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) round out the cast.

Robert the Bruce follows the widow Moira (Hutchison) and her child (Gabriel Bateman), niece (Talitha Bateman) and nephew (Lessard) who save the King of Scotland, Robert The Bruce.

Helmer Gray is producing with Macfadyen and Hutchison alongside Kim Barnard, Nick Farnell, Cameron Nuggent and Andrew Curry. Cater Boehm of Ponderosa Films, Sharon Cox, Mike Gillespie at Primary Wave Entertainment and Gray’s Yellow Brick Films are executive producers.

Macfayden, a well-known Scottish actor who has worked in TV and film since 1990, is repped by Curtis Brown Group, Innovative Artists and Kramer Management. Harris is repped by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group and Gateway Management Company. Fugit is repped by The Gersh Agency and Levin/Brown Management.