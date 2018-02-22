EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Riseborough, coming off starring in four films at last month’s Sundance Film Festival including her first producing effort Nancy, has set her next project. She will star in and produce The State of Us, a short film about abortion rights in Ireland.

Directed by Georgia Oakley and penned by Kelly Warburton, the film will be released in the lead-up to an Irish referendum in May on the country’s 8th Amendment governing abortion laws. The short will highlight the human impact of the laws, centering on a young woman (Riseborough) forced to travel to the UK for an abortion.

Riseborough will produce alongside Rebecca Cronshey and Victoria Zalin of Litmus Pictures.

She’s repped by CAA, Untitled, and Independent in the UK.