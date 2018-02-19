Disney Channel is bringing its hit tween series Andi Mack back for a third go-round. Cast members Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie and Asher Angel got the news while on ABC’s Good Morning America today. Twelve new episodes from Season 2 will debut beginning in June, with episodes from the third season scheduled to debut later in 2018.

The series is praised as a heartwarming, diverse coming-of-age story about the most important things in any young person’s life: family, friends and the journey of self-discovery.

The coming-of-age story marked a key moment for the channel in the second-season premiere when the 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman character played by Rush came out to his friends after realizing he was gay, marking Disney Channel first depiction of a coming-out journey. Season 3 will begin filming soon in Salt Lake City.

Starring Lee as the title character, Andi Mack is created and is executive-produced by Terri Minsky (Lizzie McGuire) and also executive-produced by Michelle Manning (Teen Beach 2, The Breakfast Club). Phil Baker (Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie) is co-executive producer.

“A series about a girl discovering that her sister is really her mother was new territory for Disney Channel, but Terri’s honest, authentic storytelling allowed our audience to connect deeply to these characters and their journeys of self-discovery, said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Channels Worldwide “What she has crafted stands as a high-water benchmark for kids and family storytelling around the world.”

The series is from Horizon Productions.