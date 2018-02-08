Amy Schumer debuted the trailer for her upcoming movie I Feel Pretty during a visit to the Ellen show Thursday.

In the film, Schumer plays an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis and wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

“I’ve always wondered what it would feel to be undeniably pretty,” Schumer ponders in the trailer. Cut to a fall in her Soul Cycle class. When Schumer awakes, she looks at herself in the mirror and exclaims, “Wait, that’s me. I’m beautiful!” She then suddenly starts radiating confidence, as if she’s a changed person, in all areas of her life.

STXfilms acquired the Voltage-financed title out of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for $15M, one of the fest’s biggest deals that year. The film marks the directorial debut of scribes Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. Cast also includes Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Adrian Martinez and Lauren Hutton.



I Feel Pretty hits theaters on June 29.

Check out the trailer and Schumer’s interview with Ellen above.