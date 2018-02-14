STXfilms is moving up its Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty from June 29 to April 27, which places the release date the weekend before summer kicks off. STX has made the decision given the great response the film received from a recent test screening, where the audience responded to the pic’s message of self-confidence, as well as the 40 million views logged by the trailer since it dropped February 8.

In I Feel Pretty, a woman who struggles with feelings of low self-esteem wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

In its new date, I Feel Pretty has some great breathing room with the only other wide release being Lionsgate’s thriller Traffik. In addition, it allows the Schumer comedy to play into what will be, of course, a huge start to summer with Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

I Feel Pretty also stars Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Tom Hopper with Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton. Screenwriting duo Abby Kohn & Marc Silverman are making their directorial feature debut, and the film is produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola; Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicholas Chartier; and Schumer.

STXfilms has been making its mark with female-led pics having released the Oscar-nominated Molly’s Game and A Bad Moms Christmas, with such pics as Adrift (June 1), The Happytime Murders (August 17) on the horizon and Peppermint and Second Act in postproduction.