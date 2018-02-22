Former Underground star Amirah Vann is set as a lead in ABC’s Untitled Holmes drama pilot from CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts and Regina King, and ABC Studios.

Written by Veasey with King set to direct, the drama explores the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

Vann will play Ella, one of the sisters. Smart, kind, and principled, Ella patrols her childhood neighborhood in Queens. One of the five sisters who are all officers in the NYPD, Ella is a stand-up cop who goes out of her way to prove that police officers can still be good guys who treat people fairly. Married for 18 years, Ella is also a mother of three who struggles to balance her home life with her job.When she chooses to disregard protocol, her partner gets shot, putting his life and her career in jeopardy.

Vann is best known for her role as Ernestine in Underground, which wrapped its second and final season in May. She recurs as Tegan Price on How To Get Away With Murder, and Justine Simon on USA Network’s Unsolved: the Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. Her feature credits include Tracers and So It Goes. Vann is repped by CESD and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.