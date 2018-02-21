Coming off its most watched season, summer staple America’s Got Talent has been officially renewed for a 13th season by NBC. The onscreen team from Season 12 will remain intact, with AGT creator/executive producer Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B set to return as judges next season, along with Tyra Banks who made her debut as host of the talent competition series last summer.

In anticipation of a formal pickup, auditions for Season 13 already are underway, with open calls being held in Phoenix on Saturday. Online auditions are open through March 9.

Last summer, AGT averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers overall in Live+7 for its original Tuesday telecasts, making it the most-watched season in the show’s 12-year history. Season 12 also set records across digital platforms, garnering more than 2.6 billion views across Facebook (1.9 billion), YouTube (630 million) and Twitter (81 million).

The Season 12 winner was 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City, who received the most votes ever for a AGT finale.

Season 11 winner, 14-year-old singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal, announced today she will be joining Imagine Dragons as special guest on their U.S. tour. Since winning AGT, she released her debut album Just the Beginning and launched her first-ever sold-out headline tour.

America’s Got Talent is co-produced by FremantleMedia North America and Cowell’s Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.